Saturday, January 4, 2020
Home News Reports Gujarat: Mahatma Gandhi statue inaugurated by PM Modi broken in Congress stronghold Amreli
CrimeNews Reports

Gujarat: Mahatma Gandhi statue inaugurated by PM Modi broken in Congress stronghold Amreli

Even as the BJP had eyed to retain all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, the Congress had high hopes from seats like Amreli, a predominantly agrarian region, as it felt that farm issues and Patidar distress would be key factors since farmers there are "unhappy" with the Modi government.

OpIndia Staff
Statue of Mahatma Gandhi near Hari Krishna lake in Amreli district vandalised, (courtesy: ANI)
Engagements37

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi located at Hari Krishna lake in Gujarat’s Amreli was vandalised by some unidentified persons late Friday night.

The statue was set up in 2018 in a garden near a lake dug up and beautified by Dholakiya Foundation of Surat-based diamond baron Savjibhai Dholakiya, and it was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017.

The police are suspecting the vandalism to have been done by people angry over the lake’s construction as it displaced people in the area. A case has been registered to identify the culprits.

- Ad - - article resumes -

“The incident happened last night. Efforts are on to identify and nab the culprits. We have made a diary entry. This may be the handiwork of people unhappy with the construction of the lake or by anti-social elements,” said Sub Inspector YP Gohil of Lathi police station, speaking to PTI.

Amreli is one of Lok Sabha the constituencies in Gujarat. It was an important Lok Sabha seat for both BJP and Congress in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Even as the BJP had eyed to retain all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, the Congress had high hopes from seats like Amreli, a predominantly agrarian region, as it felt that farm issues and Patidar distress would be key factors since farmers there are “unhappy” with the Modi government.

The Congress had fielded its leader of opposition in the Assembly Paresh Dhanani who had a strong grip on the constituency which was already seeing strong anti-incumbency against BJP MP Naran Kachhadia.

The Patidar leader from Gujarat, Hardik Patel had also expressed his keenness to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Amreli, however, his political ambition’s received a major jolt when Gujarat HC refused to stay his conviction. Congress party had expressed its support for the Patidar leader if he wished to contest Lok Sabha polls.

Though BJP’s Kachhadiya Naranbhai Bhikhabhai defeated his nearest rival, Congress’ Paresh Dhanani, by a margin of 201431 votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the constituency is still believed to be Congress party’s stronghold.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

PM Modi in Siddaganga Matth, Karnataka: After ‘Divide and Rule’ failed, ‘liberals’ return to prejudice against Lingayats

Abhishek Banerjee -
Modi in Siddaganga Mutt in Karnataka: After 'Divide and Rule' failed, 'liberals' return to prejudice against Lingayats
After CAA, a recent picture of PM Modi addressing people at Siddaganga Matth in Karnataka received a surprising amount of hatred
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Stones pelted at Gurudwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan by angry mob of Muslims

Won’t let Sikhs live in Nankana Sahib: Muslim mob led by family of man who abducted and converted Jagjit Kaur pelt stones at Gurudwara in Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
Faiz Ahmad Faiz

Faiz Ahmed Faiz – the poet, the poem, and the new battle

Rahul Roushan -

West Bengal: Ex-IPS officer commits suicide, leaves note saying Mamata Banerjee victimised him for 10 years

OpIndia Staff -
Aditya Thackeray to share stage with Umar Khalid in anti-CAA event co-organised by SFI

Balasaheb Thackeray’s grandson to share stage with ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’ in anti-CAA, NRC event co-organised by SFI

Shriya Gune -
From whitewashing Indian Islamists to shielding Pakistan ones: Congress calls Nankana Sahib video fake, says Mullah threatening Sikhs is 'Sanghi bhasha'

From whitewashing Indian Islamists to shielding Pakistan ones: Congress calls Nankana Sahib video fake, says Mullah threatening Sikhs is ‘Sanghi bhasha’

OpIndia Staff -

Cambridge and Hinduphobia: My experiences with the Left and the price I had to pay

Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -
Delhi-based think tank pulls down essays of hate-monger Rohit Chopra alias 'IndiaExplained' for calling for PM Modi and Amit Shah's assassination

Delhi-based think tank pulls down essays of hate-monger Rohit Chopra alias ‘IndiaExplained’ for calling for PM Modi’s assassination

OpIndia Staff -
As Muslim mob pelts stones on Nankana Sahib, NDTV journalist worries about visuals being used for 'pro-CAA propaganda'

As Muslim mob pelts stones on Nankana Sahib, NDTV journalist worries about visuals being used for ‘pro-CAA propaganda’

OpIndia Staff -

“How can Bangladesh deny its Hindu heritage? We were originally Hindus. Islam came later”: Bangladeshi author Sharbari Zohra Ahmed

OpIndia Staff -
Homosexual gay

“We have heard Rahul Gandhi is homosexual, Sonia Gandhi should test his virginity”: Hindu Mahasabha on Congress’s gay jibe on Savarkar

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

201,197FansLike
213,349FollowersFollow
148,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com