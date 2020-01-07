Amidst the widespread riots unleashed by Islamist mobs fuelled by the Left media and ‘activists’, an event was organised where Union Minister Piyush Goyal was to meet with some Bollywood personalities to discuss the myths and realities of Citizenship Amendment Act that gives citizenship to the persecuted minorities of neighbouring Islamic nations. Some Bollywood “stars” who were invited chose to not attend the meeting, while the ones who did were bullied by the “Liberal Fascists” who have this uncontrollable need to ensure that nobody must have the temerity to differ with their agenda, which is often based on lies and half-truths.

If one recalls, almost exactly a year ago, Bollywoood celebrities had met the Prime Minister. The famed selfie had become rather popular with celebrities such as Karan Johar, Ranvir Singh, Ekta Kapoor and several others huddled around the PM Modi.

The list had even included celebrities like Shahrukh Khan and Amir Khan, who were essentially seen as individuals who did not support the Prime Minister.

The bullying and name-calling that followed was shocking, to say the least. Liberal Fascists unleashed harsh comments on the actors, calling them, essentially, spineless.

Why Hollywood is Hollywood, and Bollywood is Bollywood? A bunch of cowards. https://t.co/DqL6WSLNfA — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) January 10, 2019

Essentially, the Liberal Fascists wanted an unconditional hold on everything the “Liberal” Bollywood and its actors did think, said and if their actions did not conform to their “Liberal” agenda, laden with lies, they were mocked and ostracised.

With the Piyush Goyal meeting, things haven’t changed much.

The list of people who attended the meeting with Piyush Goyal were Pralhad Kakkar, Atul Kasbekar, Ameya Hete, Prasoon Joshi, Pralhad Kakkar Rajkumar Santoshi, Raj Shandilya, Kunal Kohli, Abhishek Kapoor, Aruna Raje, Mrig Deep, Luv Ranjan, Anil Sharma, Rahul Rawail, Sanjay Tripathi, Shaan, Kailash Kher, Annu Malik, Suresh Wadkar, Neeraj Shridhar, Vaishali Samant, Roop Kumar Rathore, Bhushan Kumar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

These are just some of the names. Over 70 people from the B-town attended the meeting with Piyush Goyal despite the bullying tactics employed by the Liberal Fascists.

After this list of individuals from Bollywood and Marathi cinema who attended the meeting, the first reaction of the media was to denigrate them all and assert that only “small-time” players and the “A-Listers” skipped the meeting.

Essentially, what the media wished to do was to say that all the “big celebrities” from B-Town oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act and the ones who bothered to attend the meeting with Minister Piyush Goyal were merely “small-time players”.

However, if one reads mid-day, one realises that none of these portals has any of the “A-Listers” on record saying that they did not attend the meeting because they don’t support CAA.

According to mid-day, that boldly calls Dia Mirza an “A-lister”, she was attending an event in Hyderabad and hence could not attend the meeting. Or even Kangana Ranaut who supposedly could not attend the meeting due to scheduling issues.

Further, the subtle tactics used to browbeat the ones who attended were visible further in the mid-day article.

While mid-day chooses to describe Anu Malik and Kailash Kher as ‘MeToo accused’, Anurag Kashyap is given a free pass and his connection a sordid saga of sexual harassment is not even mentioned.

One recalls how during the MeToo movement, film director Vikas Bahl was accused by an employee of Phantom Films, a production house started by Bahl, Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena in 2015 of inappropriate behaviour during the shooting of film Bombay Velvet. She says that even though later on she told Anurag Kashyap about it, he did nothing and she had to eventually quit working there as Bahl would allegedly continue harassing her, making it an unsafe working environment for her. Following the revelation, Queen actor Kangana Ranaut, who had worked with Bahl, came forward and backed the woman’s claims that Bahl he behaved inappropriately with her as well.

Further, Anurag Kashyap’s degenerate history is rather well known. He had in the past defended Tarun Tejpal, who was accused of molesting his junior colleague, declaring that the accusations against Tejpal were untrue.

If the Anu Malik and Kailash Kher can be called MeToo accused, why the mid-day chose not to mention that Anurag Kashyap is a rape apologist and that he had kept quiet about a MeToo accused even though he knew about the harassment she went through allegedly at the hands of his partner is beyond the realm of understanding.

The only reason that one can imagine is that mid-day wanted to deliberately denigrate the ones who attended the meeting while exonerating the ones who did not.

This theory is further substantiated with the fact that the same mid-day that describes Anu Malik and Kailash Kher as ‘Metoo accused’ after they attended a meeting with Piyush Goyal, failed to mention the same ‘credentials’ of another entertainer who is against the Citizenship Amenment Act and the Modi government.

Varun Grover, who had written the “Hum Kagaz Nahi Dikhayenge” poem opposing the CAA and NRC was described as follows:

Mid-Day chose to describe Varun Grover as a “National Award winning lyricist”. Perhaps mid-day had selective amnesia and forgot to add “MeToo accused” like they did for Anu Malik and Kailash Kher.

The bullying, of course, did not end there. There are several ‘woke liberals’ who took to Twitter to make a list of the ones who attended the meeting with Piyush Goyal and exhort their fellow fascists to “never forget” their names.

Remember this names. Never forget. Never. pic.twitter.com/zz8YIQFWLP — Sulagna Chatterjee 🌈 (@BeingChatterjee) 5 January 2020

While the Liberal Fascists make lists and plan to demonise and ostracise the ones who attended the meeting with Piyush Goyal, the same people had taken offence to Vivek Agnihotri wanting to make a list of “Urban Naxals”.

I want some bright young people to make a list of all those who are defending #UrbanNaxals Let’s see where it leads. If you want to volunteer with commitment, pl DM me. @squintneon would you like to take the lead? — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 28, 2018

This one tweet by Agnihotri had sparked so much outrage in the fascists, that the “woke Liberals” even trended the hashtag #MeTooUrbanNaxal.

Hi @vivekagnihotri, I wanted to let you know that #MeTooUrbanNaxal and you are most welcome to put me on your list. — Barkha Mathur (@Barkha__Mathur) August 29, 2018

It’s like ‘Slut Walk’ – by 1000s embracing the term of abuse, the ploy to single out and tarnish and shame and blame SOME using a nonsense term is demolished and solidarity is built. It’s a way of saying an injury to one is an injury to all #MeTooUrbanNaxal is therefore great! https://t.co/ycVyHv1bHU — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) August 29, 2018

What this does is only expose the hypocrisy of the Left-Liberals and tells us who the real fascists are. If a #MeToo accused or one making a “list” of people they don’t agree with happens to agree with them, all their sins will be forgotten and forgiven. However, if anyone dares to not toe their line, they immediately become fair game to be demonised, ostracised and even maligned.

With the Citizenship Amendment Act being passed in the parliament, the country has seen widespread riots by Muslim mobs egged on by our media and the very Liberal-Fascists who are now gunning for the people who bothered to meet a minister to understand the Act in its totality. The ones who have opposed this Act have maintained silence over the mobs rampaging in the country, rioting and unleashing violence. In fact, they have even remained silent on the Congress functionaries and leaders who have been arrested in for the riots. Some like Swara Bhaskar has gone a step further and demonised the Yogi Adityanath government for taking action against rioters.

One has to realise that just because individuals like Swara Bhaskar and Anurag Kashyap make a lot of useless noise, doesn’t mean that they are the who’s who of Bollywood. What the media is essentially doing now is calling over 70 Bollywood celebs who attended the meeting “small-timers” while propping up the handful of propagandists who either did not attend or were not invited. Of course, per the Liberal Fascists, only the ones who agree with them are “A-listers”, the ones who don’t are “small-timers” and 70 celebrities attending a meeting is “thin attendance”.

While the Liberal Fascists continue to call the non-Left ‘fascists’, the real Fascism is actually displayed by the very people who call themselves “liberals”. Anyone who does not bow to their agenda is the enemy who deserves to be annihilated, while they walk around shielding rioters and violent mobs.