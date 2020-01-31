Friday, January 31, 2020
Delhi Police Crime Branch arrest one Mohammad Illiyas in Jamia riots case during anti-CAA protests

Police have found evidence that Illiya was involved in rioting that had taken place at Jamia area in Delhi on December 13 during protests against the CAA.

OpIndia Staff
Mohammad Iliyas is arrested by delhi police crime branch for jamia riots case
The Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested a person named Mohammad Iliyas for rioting during Anti-CAA protests. He is said to be identified by police through CCTV footage and pictures of the riots in Jamia.

Prior to this, Furkan, a resident of Jamia Nagar was nabbed by police for his involvement in Anti-CAA riots. Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Okhla, Amanatullah Khan who allegedly instigated riots after the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act had created a ruckus demanding the release of Furkan.

Soon after the Citizenship Amendment Act was enacted in Parliament, protests and riots broke out in Delhi’s atmosphere. Jamia became a hotbed of violence. Reportedly, Netas of Aam Aadmi Party, as well as Congress was seen backing the crowd.

Read- Here are 20 heinous incidents of violence, arson, rioting by Muslims mobs during anti-CAA protests

In an inflammatory speech on December 15 at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, Amanatullah Khan had attacked the BJP government for enacting the Citizenship Amendment Act by claiming that it was discriminatory for Muslims of the country. He also alleged that the silence of Muslims on the Triple Talaq Act was taken as their weakness by the central government.

The speech which was attended by thousands gathered to protest against the CAA and minutes after the violence broke out on the streets of Delhi.

The protests against CAA and NRC had turned violent amidst chants of Allah-o-Akbar and Naara-e-Taqbeer. The protestors had burnt four DTC buses, 100 private vehicles and 10 police bikes and pelted stones, injuring several policemen.

Earlier on January 12, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor too had expressed his support for the anti-CAA stir happening in Delhi. He visited Jamia, Shaheen Bagh and expressed his solidarity with the demonstrators while resorting to misinterpretation by stating that CAA is discriminatory against the Indian Muslims.

The sit-in protestors in Seelampur Delhi had claimed that they are sitting after being backed by congress candidate Chawdhary Mateen Ahmed. It is noteworthy that the Congress leader was named in an FIR related to Seelampur riots.

With Congress candidate allegedly supporting and promoting Shaheen Bagh-like protest in a sensitive area like Seelampur, it is proven beyond doubt that Congress is aiming to encash electoral gains in the upcoming Delhi elections by raising the bogey of CAA-NRC and engendering unwarranted fear among the Muslim residents.

