On Monday, a video journalist associated with news channel News Nation was reportedly attacked and beaten up by unidentified assailants when she had gone to cover the Anti-CAA protests in South Mumbai’s Nagpada area at around 4:15 AM.

Reportedly, the camera was broken and the cameraman assaulted. A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against 3 unidentified men at Nagpada police station.

As per News Nation, their journalists had gone to cover the anti-CAA protests where attacked the media crew without even understanding them. The protestors had gathered at “Mumbai Bagh” on lines of Shaheen Bagh in Delhi where the media crew had gone to cover them. On wee hours of Monday morning, the ‘protestors’ in Mumbai’s Nagpada attacked the crew and broke their camera.

This is not the first time that a journalist has been manhandled while reporting on Anti-CAA protests. On January 24, the Senior Consulting Editor of News Nation, Deepak Chaurasia. was heckled by a mob protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh, Delhi.

The mob interrupted the reporting by physically assaulting Chaurasia and the video journalist accompanying him. The camera was also destroyed. The violent attack on Deepak Chaurasia was condemned by many, including the President of News Broadcasters Federation, Arnab Goswami. Many left-wing propagandists masquerading as journalists, however, tried to downplay the incident and resorted to victim-blaming.