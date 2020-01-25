Daughter of Naseeruddin Shah, Heeba Shah, assaults two veterinary clinic staff members in Mumbai: Read why

Actor Naseeruddin Shah’s daughter Heeba Shah assaulted two staff members, apparently for making her wait for about 5 minutes at a veterinary clinic in Versova, Mumbai on January 16.

Naseeruddin Shah’s daughter Heeba Shah had visited the veterinary clinic along with two cats for sterilisation. On arrival, she was asked to wait for 5 minutes as another surgery was in progress. However, after about 2-3 minutes, Heeba Shah went ballistic at the staff members saying, “Don’t you know who I am? How can you make me wait for so long outside without any assistance? How come no one helped me to get my cats’ cage out of the rickshaw on arrival?”

When the staff members asked Naseeruddin’s Shah’s daughter Heeba Shah to fill the consent form before admitting the cats, she became extremely abusive and started grumbling about the place and system. According to Mriidu Khosla, a trustee of The Feline Foundation where Shah had come to treat her cats, when the staff members asked Heeba to leave the premises with her cats for being unreasonably abusive with them, she physically assaulted two female members of the staff.

The incident was recorded at the CCTV present at the Foundation and the Versova police have received the footage. A non-cognisable offence under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) have been registered by the Versova police on January 17.

Brazening out the violence, Shah admitted that she did hit them but defended herself by blaming the staff members as instigators.”I did hit them, but they started it. The gatekeeper pestered me with trivial questions and didn’t allow me to enter the clinic.

I told him that I had an appointment. In the clinic when I complained about the watchman, the staff members started abusing me and speaking rudely. I was jostled by one of the women there and was told to leave the premises forthwith. This is not the way you speak to people who visit your customers. They started fighting with me. The clinic staff should be cordial with the visiting customers,” Shah said.