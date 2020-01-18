Saturday, January 18, 2020
Home News Reports ‘Bring in law to enforce vasectomy, we saw what happened during emergency’: NCP’s Nawab Malik opposes ‘two-child policy’ proposed by Mohan Bhagwat
Government and PolicyNews ReportsPolitics

‘Bring in law to enforce vasectomy, we saw what happened during emergency’: NCP’s Nawab Malik opposes ‘two-child policy’ proposed by Mohan Bhagwat

While cautioning about the consequences of having such a law, the NCP leader, shockingly, delved into Congress' dark history of state-sponsored population control, when it had coerced more than 60 lakh men into sterilization.

OpIndia Staff
NCP's Nawab Malik
Speaking on two child policy NCP's Nawab Malik said, 'if mohan bhagwat ji wants forceful vasectomy then Modi should enact such law'.
Engagements38

Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister, NCP’s Nawab Malik today launched a fresh salvo against RSS chief Mohan Bhagat on his statement on ‘two-child policy’. Taking a dig at the RSS supremo, Malik said that if Mohan Bhagwat wants to “forcefully” enforce vasectomy then PM Modi should enact a law for the same.

“Mohan Bhagwat ji wants a two-child law. He maybe doesn’t know that Maharashtra already has several laws on this and many other states also. Still if Bhagwat ji wants to forcefully do vasectomies then let Modiji make such a law. We saw in past what happened with this,” Malik said while speaking to news agency ANI.

The NCP leader further added that there is a law in Maharashtra which states that no one having more than two children can contest the local government elections. They cannot get any recruitment in the government and they are not eligible for many government policies, said Malik.

- Ad - - article resumes -

While cautioning about the consequences of having such a law, the NCP leader, shockingly, delved into Congress’ dark history of state-sponsored population control, when it had coerced more than 60 lakh men into sterilization. He said: “We saw in the past what happened when vasectomy was implemented,” leaving one to wonder how Congress, who is now NCP’s alliance partner in Maharashtra, will react to this statement coming from a senior NCP leader.

Read- “Muslim law permitting polygamy does not make it mandatory”: Uttarakhand HC says 2-child norm for Panchayat elections is not anti-minoritarian

For the uninitiated, during the 1975 Emergency – when civil liberties were suspended – Sanjay Gandhi, son of the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, began what was described by many as a “gruesome campaign” to sterilise poor men. There were reports of police cordoning off villages and virtually dragging the men to surgery. An astonishing 6.2 million Indian men were forcefully sterilised in just a year.

Nawab Malik’s statement was in retaliation to Mohan Bhagwat’s opinions on the issue of population control. Addressing a closed-door meeting with the senior volunteers of the organization at Moradabad Institute of Technology (MIT) on Friday, Bhagat spoke on a range of issues including the amended Citizenship Law and abrogation of Article 370.

While speaking on the adversities of the growing population in the country, the RSS chief had opined: ”We have been advocating this for quite some time now and want that the country should have a policy on the number of children a couple can have. But then it is for the Centre to take a call and decide whether it wants to enact a law on the issue”.

Several states in India, including Maharashtra, have two-child policy, which bars anyone with more than two children from contesting municipal and panchayat elections, getting government jobs and other benefits. The two-child policy is often seen in India through the prism of religion. Clerics of all hues and organizations claiming to represent specific religious communities have opposed the two-child policy. 

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:NCP, Congress, population growth, panchayat, two child

Big Story

Kanpur horror: Out on bail rape accused Mehboob, Jaamil, and others kill mother of rape victim, video viral

OpIndia Staff -
The spine-chilling video of the attack had surfaced on social media in which the four men were caught beating the woman and her family members.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Advocate Indira Jaising asks Nirbhaya’s mother to ‘forgive’ her daughter’s rapists like Sonia Gandhi forgave Rajiv Gandhi’s assassins

OpIndia Staff -
Varun Grover is willing to show his documents in the United States but not in India

‘Kaagaz nahi dikhayenge’ fame comedian all set to give fingerprints and all documents to Trump government in US

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai calls Arif Mohammad Khan a 'BJP agent' and 'rubberstamp', the Kerala governor shuts him up and how

Rajdeep Sardesai calls Arif Mohammad Khan a ‘BJP agent’ and ‘rubber stamp’, the Kerala governor shuts him up and how

OpIndia Staff -

Kanpur horror: Out on bail rape accused Mehboob, Jaamil, and others kill mother of rape victim, video viral

OpIndia Staff -

Altnews, co-founded by two Muslims, spreads misinformation about Hindu Swastika

OpIndia Staff -

Acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan says people like Anurag Kashyap use social media to get noticed, asks them to “shut their mouth”

OpIndia Staff -
Journalists lay the groundwork for Shaheen Bagh ‘tactical retreat’: Here are the possible reasons

Journalists lay the groundwork for ‘tactical retreat’ of Shaheen Bagh protests: Here are the possible reasons

Editorial Desk -

Pakistan hails ‘Muslim journalist Rana Ayyub’ for ‘exposing Fascist Modi’ on Kashmir and CAA, uses her to target ‘Brahmin Hindus’

OpIndia Staff -

Who is she to tell me to follow Sonia Gandhi’s footsteps? Because of people like her, justice not done to rape victims: Nirbhaya’s mother hits out on Indira Jaising

OpIndia Staff -
US state department report puts Indian Maoists as world's sixth largest terror group

Communist Party of India (Maoist) is the sixth most dangerous terrorist organisation in the world: US report

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

205,776FansLike
221,408FollowersFollow
158,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com