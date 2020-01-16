Thursday, January 16, 2020
‘Not mandatory to provide any document during NPR exercise, it is voluntary’: Home ministry rebuts misleading report by TOI

The opposition parties have been protesting against the NPR in the country, despite the fact that it was already conducted in 2010 during the Congress government

OpIndia Staff
NPR
The Ministry of Home Affairs has yet against clarified that citizens will not be present and submit for the National Population Register. Responding to a report published by the Times of India with the titled “Have Aadhaar, passport? You’ll have to share details for NPR” and with the subtitle “Voter ID, DL info also mandatory”.

Quoting a senior government official, the report states that although it is ‘voluntary’ to submit the identification to enumerators during the NPR data collection, it will be ‘mandatory’ to provide details of Aadhaar, Passport, voter ID and driving licence if people have them. The report said that for people who don’t have these documents, they don’t have to provide the details, but if people have been issued any of these documents, they will have to provide details of the same, although they are not required to show any document as proof.

Reacting to the claims made by the Times of India report, the spokesperson of the Home Minister stated the report gives the wrong impression that the documents will have to be compulsorily given during the NPR enumeration, and such a connotation is not correct. The spokesperson said that no documents would be asked by the enumerators for the NPR exercise. But if respondents want to provide documents for verification, they are free to do so. The ministry clarified that there will be no compulsion from the side of enumerators to submit any document.

The opposition parties have been protesting against the NPR in the country, despite the fact that it was already conducted in 2010 during the Congress government. A lot of misinformation being spread against the National Population Register, along with CAA and NRC. It is being claimed that people will have to produce documents, and if they fail to do so, they will lose their citizenship.

The government has repeatedly clarified that no documents will be collected during the NPR exercise, and people can choose not to provide some details during the enumeration. Government has said that there is no need any proof, any papers, any biometric for the NPR.

