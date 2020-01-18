Saturday, January 18, 2020
Home News Reports VHP appeals to Modi government to adopt Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas model for proposed Ram Mandir: Reports
News Reports

VHP appeals to Modi government to adopt Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas model for proposed Ram Mandir: Reports

According to VHP, adopting any new model by the trust will mean starting the temple’s work from the beginning and that would cause a delay in the of construction taking many years.

OpIndia Staff
VHP's model for proposed Ram Mandir at Ayodhya
Engagements754

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has urged the Central Government to adopt the model suggested by the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas for the proposed Ram Temple in Ayodhya, as this would speed up its construction, reports Economic Times.

According to the reports, the design of the Lord Ram temple has been done nearly 30 years ago in 1989 when it was placed in the Kumbh in Prayagraj. The construction of slabs for building the temple was also started then and the work of carving stone slabs and pillars has been mostly completed.

“This model of the temple has been there for nearly 30 years — since 1989 when it was placed in the Kumbh in Prayagraj — and it has reached lakhs of homes already,” VHP vice-president Champat Rai told ET. The VHP had set up the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas to prepare for the groundwork for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

- Ad - - article resumes -

“A majority of the slabs have been carved already over the last two decades according to this model of the temple and they are revered by the people,” he added.

According to VHP, adopting any new model by the trust will mean starting the temple’s work from the beginning and that would cause a delay in the of construction taking many years. The Nyas’ model of the temple has two-storeys, going 128-feet-high and 269-feet-long, is “grand and optimum”, he said.

The design of Lord Ram temple and expanse over the 67 acres of government-acquired land in Ayodhya will also determine the location of a proposed 251-metre statue of Lord Ram in the town. The proposed Lord Ram statue is pegged to be the tallest statue in the world.

A senior Uttar Pradesh government official told ET that the idea was to create a dedicated corridor for pilgrims from the temple complex till the statue on the banks of River Saryu and the statue was expected to be completed in 2022.

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has approved Rs 667 crore for the project under which the statue, a digital museum and an interpretation centre would come up. This project is being modelled on the Sardar Patel statue project in Gujarat.

The Prime Minister is expected to lay the foundation stone of both the Ram Temple and Ram Statue projects in Ayodhya on Ram Navami on April 2, 2020 and the construction is expected to start soon after. Two senior central government officials have visited Ayodhya last week and one senior official each from the Centre and UP.

Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas chief Nritya Gopal Das may be named the president of the proposed trust, while a serving IAS officer from the UP government could become its CEO.

The planned corridor between the Ram Temple and the statue could be in the lines of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi. The work on the Rs 350 crore dedicated corridor from the Kashi Vishwanath temple to the ghats commenced on Wednesday. The PM had laid the foundation stone of the Varanasi project last year.

In a historic judgment on November 9, the Supreme Court had established that the Hindus have a right on the entire 67-acre Ram Janmabhoomi and ordered the construction of a Ram temple by a government trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya. It had also granted an alternate 5-acre land to the Muslims to build their Masjid in the Hindu holy town.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:ram mandir construction, ayodhya ram mandir construction, ram janmabhoomi temple

Big Story

Kanpur horror: Out on bail rape accused Mehboob, Jaamil, and others kill mother of rape victim, video viral

OpIndia Staff -
The spine-chilling video of the attack had surfaced on social media in which the four men were caught beating the woman and her family members.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Advocate Indira Jaising asks Nirbhaya’s mother to ‘forgive’ her daughter’s rapists like Sonia Gandhi forgave Rajiv Gandhi’s assassins

OpIndia Staff -
Varun Grover is willing to show his documents in the United States but not in India

‘Kaagaz nahi dikhayenge’ fame comedian all set to give fingerprints and all documents to Trump government in US

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai calls Arif Mohammad Khan a 'BJP agent' and 'rubberstamp', the Kerala governor shuts him up and how

Rajdeep Sardesai calls Arif Mohammad Khan a ‘BJP agent’ and ‘rubber stamp’, the Kerala governor shuts him up and how

OpIndia Staff -

Kanpur horror: Out on bail rape accused Mehboob, Jaamil, and others kill mother of rape victim, video viral

OpIndia Staff -

Altnews, co-founded by two Muslims, spreads misinformation about Hindu Swastika

OpIndia Staff -

Acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan says people like Anurag Kashyap use social media to get noticed, asks them to “shut their mouth”

OpIndia Staff -
Journalists lay the groundwork for Shaheen Bagh ‘tactical retreat’: Here are the possible reasons

Journalists lay the groundwork for ‘tactical retreat’ of Shaheen Bagh protests: Here are the possible reasons

Editorial Desk -

Who is she to tell me to follow Sonia Gandhi’s footsteps? Because of people like her, justice not done to rape victims: Nirbhaya’s mother hits out on Indira Jaising

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan hails ‘Muslim journalist Rana Ayyub’ for ‘exposing Fascist Modi’ on Kashmir and CAA, uses her to target ‘Brahmin Hindus’

OpIndia Staff -
US state department report puts Indian Maoists as world's sixth largest terror group

Communist Party of India (Maoist) is the sixth most dangerous terrorist organisation in the world: US report

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

205,776FansLike
221,408FollowersFollow
158,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com