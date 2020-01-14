Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Home News Reports ‘Can’t recall source of fund, saw land only on Google Map’: Robert Vadra to ED on Bikaner land scam
CrimeNews Reports

‘Can’t recall source of fund, saw land only on Google Map’: Robert Vadra to ED on Bikaner land scam

The windfall gain of Rs 4.43 crore made from this transaction was used by Vadra to purchase a house in New Delhi.

OpIndia Staff
Robert Vadra Bikaner
Engagements1117

Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, can’t recollect the source of funds used to buy land in Bikaner, and he had seen the plots of land only on Google Maps. This is what Vadra has told Enforcement Directorate during his interrogation, according to reports.

Robert Vadra is accused of illegally purchasing land at a cheap price which was allotted to non-existent individuals by some corrupt officials, and later the same was sold at an extremely high premium. The translations were done by Sky Light Hospitality, owned by Robert Vadra.

Both the ED and the CBI are probing the Bikaner land scam, where Vadra’s company had purchased land in two villages in Bikaner for a few lakhs. According to ED, lands in Gajner and Goyalri in Bikaner were purchased by Sky Light Hospitality for Rs 72 lakhs, and later they were sold for Rs 5.15 crore to Allegency Finlease. The windfall gain of Rs 4.43 crore made from this transaction was used by Vadra to purchase a house in New Delhi. This property has been attached by the ED in relation to the case.

- Ad - - article resumes -

When ED asked Vadra the source of fund used to purchase the land in Rajasthan, Vadra said that he could not recall the same. He said that the funds may have been arranged from the company’s income and it was done through banking channels. He also said that he didn’t visit the site of the plots, and only saw them on Google Map, which was shown to him by Mahesh Nagar, an authorised representative of the company. Vadra said that he didn’t visit Bikaner before purchase and later sale of the plots, and he also didn’t go through the paperwork for the same which was handled by a person named Rajesh Khurana.

Read- Robert Vadra bought benami lands in other persons’ names, Vadra’s right hand man reveals in Republic TV sting

Vadra told ED that “it appears” that money received from the sale of land in Bikaner was used to buy a house at 268, Sukhdev Nagar, New Delhi, when he was shown bank statements of his company and the sale deed.

Mahesh Nagar, a Congress leader, was given power of attorney by Sky Light Hospitality to deal in properties on behalf of the company. He had said that as Vadra can’t visit everywhere to buy and sell land, he was given that responsibility by the company. Earlier OpIndia had accessed land sale deeds which were executed by Mahesh Nagar on behalf of Robert Vadra.

The money that Allegeny Finlease Pvt Ltd paid Vadra’s company for purchasing the land in Bikaner had come as a loan from Bhushan Power and Steel.  At the same period, Bhushan power was granted an exemption of Rs 500 crore in a tax demand by the Income Tax Settlement Commission. Earlier the I-T department had issued notices to the company for income over several years totalling over Rs 800 crore, but ITSC had brought it down to Rs 317 crore.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:land mafia, vadra land, Rahul gandhi scam, vadra scam, bikaner scam

Big Story

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri says ‘sobbing’ Muslim cabbie in The Quint’s video is a part-time actor who was hired for the video

OpIndia Staff -
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri says 'sobbing' Muslim cabbie in The Quint video is a part-time actor who was hired for the video
A controversy has erupted over a video shared by The Quint where a Muslim cab driver is seen hyperventilating over the proposed National Register of Citizens.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Brands temporarily reducing visibility of ads featuring Deepika Padukone following her PR stunt at JNU: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Narendra Modi

Exclusive: After Minister Piyush Goyal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to meet Amazon and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos

OpIndia Staff -
Minor girl in Mumbai raped by one Ajmal Hussain who had befriended her under a Hindu name

Mumbai: Ajmal Hussain Lashkar becomes Ashish Dubey, befriends then rapes minor girl and her aunt

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai

Rajdeep Sardesai issued an unconditional apology to an IPS officer in November 2019 for spreading fake news in 2007

OpIndia Staff -

TikTok user Yuvraj Singh wins hearts, compliments from Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan after his dancing clips go viral

OpIndia Staff -

Sushma Swaraj’s husband Swaraj Kaushal narrates a story of how a proofreader in Times of India changed India’s political landscape

OpIndia Staff -
Spectators protesting against CAA, NRC confronted by individuals and pro-Modi slogans

Watch: Crowd in Wankhede stadium chants ‘Modi, Modi’ as some individuals try to break into anti-CAA-NRC-NPR formation

OpIndia Staff -
ABVP member alleges discrimination in treatment at AIIMS on the basis of ideology

JNU violence: Delhi HC asks Delhi Police to seize mobiles of members of ‘Friends of RSS’ and ‘Unity Against Left’ WhatsApp groups

OpIndia Staff -

Deliberately spread fake news, grovel and apologise when caught: Here are 3 instances when Rajdeep Sardesai tendered ‘unconditional apologies’

OpIndia Staff -
Robert Vadra Bikaner

‘Can’t recall source of fund, saw land only on Google Map’: Robert Vadra to ED on Bikaner land scam

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

204,797FansLike
220,077FollowersFollow
155,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com