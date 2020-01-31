Friday, January 31, 2020
Home News Reports Delhi police reveals Sharjeel Imam had prepared anti-CAA, anti-NRC pamphlets with misleading information and distributed in various masjids
News Reports

Delhi police reveals Sharjeel Imam had prepared anti-CAA, anti-NRC pamphlets with misleading information and distributed in various masjids

Previously, the Delhi police interrogating Shaheen Bagh mastermind had revealed that Sharjeel Imam had visited Shaheen Bagh on December 13 and 15 that is two days before and the day when the protest started at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area

OpIndia Staff
Sharjeel Imam
Engagements13

The Delhi Police Crime branch investigating the sedition case against Shaheen Bagh blockade mastermind and The Wire columnist Sharjeel Imam have now divulged that  Imam had prepared an anti CAA/NRC pamphlet with misleading and intimidating facts and distributed it in various masjids, copy of which has been recovered.

They have also recovered one laptop and one desktop computer of Sharjeel Imam from his rented apartment in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj. The mobile phone of the accused has also been recovered from his house at Kako, Jehanabad, Bihar.

Previously, the Delhi police interrogating Shaheen Bagh mastermind had revealed that Sharjeel Imam had visited Shaheen Bagh on December 13 and 15, that is two days before and the day when the protest started at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area.

- Ad - - article resumes -

OpIndia in an exclusive expose on December 31st revealed that Sharjeel Imam was the mastermind of the Shaheen Bagh protests and had severely nefarious designs and Islamist bent of mind.

Moreover, Delhi Police through its investigation has also revealed that Sharjeel Imam was frequently called to give speeches. And when he went to Jamia Nagar to deliver his speech he was approached by the PFI people. The Delhi police have now been investigating Sharjeel Imam’s link to PFI and Islamic Youth Federation.

Read- From The Wire to everything else, the Anatomy of an Islamist: Into the mind of Sharjeel Imam, mastermind of Shaheen Bagh

Crime Branch officials said that what Sharjeel has revealed that he has admitted of giving the seditious speech he is accused of and has said that he was not remorseful.

He wanted the seven north-east states to be separated from India. Police officials said that Sharjeel has done research on how many Muslims live in the country and which are the Muslim dominated areas in the country and what is the exact Muslim population of each such areas.

While the video of his seditious speech has been sent for forensic analysis the Police are also probing Sharjeel Imam’s links to PFI and Islamic Youth Federation. His bank accounts are also being investigated to check how much money is in his accounts and where the money used to come from.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Sharjeel Imam is highly radicalized and wants to turn India into an Islamic state.

Assam police have also reached Delhi on Thursday morning to interrogate Sharjeel.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:jihadi sharjeel, assam break, chicken's neck, muslim caa,

Big Story

Watch: Crowd chants ‘Modi, Modi’ as musician Vishal Dadlani campaigns for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal Dadlani was caught in an embarrassing situation when crowd chanted 'Modi, Modi' as he campaigned for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi elections.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

‘Rambhakt’ Gulshan shooting in Jamia: A well hatched conspiracy? Here are some questions that need answers

‘Rambhakt’ Gulshan shooting in Jamia: A well hatched conspiracy? Here are some questions that need answers

Editorial Desk -
The Left, liberals and opposition political parties must take responsibility for Gulshan who started shooting in Jamia

The Left, liberals and opposition political parties must take responsibility for Gulshan who started shooting in Jamia

K Bhattacharjee -

How Sharjeel Imam’s girlfriend helped them nab him according to Delhi police: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Karnataka Bus Conductor, Madhu NC, clears UPSC main Exams

A bus conductor in Bengaluru didn’t clear IAS exam, he misled media: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
A lawyer and writer heckled at Shaheen Bagh while Rahul Kanwal walked off deliberately: Here is what really happened

A lawyer and writer heckled at Shaheen Bagh while Rahul Kanwal walked off deliberately: Here is what really happened

OpIndia Staff -
Public Intimidation, assault and Harassment: The new weapons of the Anti-CAA lobby

Leftists heckle journalist Mahesh Vikram Hegde at airport, call him a member of ‘nationalist gang’: Intimidation the new norm?

OpIndia Staff -
Kunal Kamra camps outside Republic studio to say 'he’s not sorry' after being banned by several airlines for unruly behaviour towards Arnab Goswami

Kunal Kamra camps outside Republic studio to say ‘he’s not sorry’ after being banned by several airlines for unruly behaviour towards Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri exposes how Kunal Kamra binned an interview because his and Congress' lies on Rohith Vemula got exposed

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri exposes how Kunal Kamra binned an interview because his and Congress’ lies on Rohith Vemula got exposed

OpIndia Staff -

Shaheen Bagh mastermind and The Wire columnist Sharjeel Imam’s seditious speech well planned, he has no regrets: Delhi Police

OpIndia Staff -

‘Make another Pakistan for 25 crore Muslim population in the country’: Congress leader Ajay Verma calls for partition of India

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

207,643FansLike
227,519FollowersFollow
168,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com