The Delhi Police Crime branch investigating the sedition case against Shaheen Bagh blockade mastermind and The Wire columnist Sharjeel Imam have now divulged that Imam had prepared an anti CAA/NRC pamphlet with misleading and intimidating facts and distributed it in various masjids, copy of which has been recovered.

They have also recovered one laptop and one desktop computer of Sharjeel Imam from his rented apartment in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj. The mobile phone of the accused has also been recovered from his house at Kako, Jehanabad, Bihar.

Delhi Police on JNU student Sharjeel Imam case: Sharjeel Imam had prepared an anti CAA/NRC pamphlet with misleading and intimidating facts&distributed it in various masjids, copy of same recovered. https://t.co/vQbYBktIYO — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2020

Previously, the Delhi police interrogating Shaheen Bagh mastermind had revealed that Sharjeel Imam had visited Shaheen Bagh on December 13 and 15, that is two days before and the day when the protest started at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area.

OpIndia in an exclusive expose on December 31st revealed that Sharjeel Imam was the mastermind of the Shaheen Bagh protests and had severely nefarious designs and Islamist bent of mind.

Moreover, Delhi Police through its investigation has also revealed that Sharjeel Imam was frequently called to give speeches. And when he went to Jamia Nagar to deliver his speech he was approached by the PFI people. The Delhi police have now been investigating Sharjeel Imam’s link to PFI and Islamic Youth Federation.

Crime Branch officials said that what Sharjeel has revealed that he has admitted of giving the seditious speech he is accused of and has said that he was not remorseful.

He wanted the seven north-east states to be separated from India. Police officials said that Sharjeel has done research on how many Muslims live in the country and which are the Muslim dominated areas in the country and what is the exact Muslim population of each such areas.

While the video of his seditious speech has been sent for forensic analysis the Police are also probing Sharjeel Imam’s links to PFI and Islamic Youth Federation. His bank accounts are also being investigated to check how much money is in his accounts and where the money used to come from.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Sharjeel Imam is highly radicalized and wants to turn India into an Islamic state.

Assam police have also reached Delhi on Thursday morning to interrogate Sharjeel.