Friday, January 31, 2020
Home Crime SIT questions three Jamia students Abdul Bari, Junaid Ashraf and Rahim Yusuf over association with Sharjeel Imam, were seen during riots too
CrimeNews Reports

SIT questions three Jamia students Abdul Bari, Junaid Ashraf and Rahim Yusuf over association with Sharjeel Imam, were seen during riots too

Crime Branch team of Delhi Police have now recovered Imam's phone from a house in Jehanabad district of Bihar. Earlier he had claimed that his phone was in his room at JNU but after police failed to find it, he had stated that it may be in Bihar.

OpIndia Staff
SIT questions 3 Jamia students for alleged association with Imam, they were seen during his speech and during the riots too
Sharjeel Imam and associates being interrogated by SIT, (courtesy: The Economic Times)
Engagements51

Three Jamia student’s namely Abdul Bari, Junaid Ashraf and Rahim Yusuf have come under the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) scanner for their alleged link with the mastermind of the Shaheen Bagh protests and a columnist at The Wire Sharjeel Imam, who is in police custody after his secessionist speeches declaring war against India.

According to a Times Of India report, the SIT has found that Imam was not alone when he addressed the crowd at Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University two days prior to the anti-CAA violence in Jamia last month.

These three Jamia students had allegedly accompanied The Wire columnist. Police sources said that the three students, Abdul Bari, Junaid Ashraf and Rahim Yusuf were spotted during the riots and at the protest attended by Sharjeel Imam. Their role during the protest on December 13 is being probed. They were interrogated on Thursday by the SIT too.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Crime Branch team of Delhi Police have now recovered Imam’s phone from a house in Jehanabad district of Bihar. The police have been looking for Sharjeel’s mobile since the day the police arrested Sharjeel and finally, they have found his phone. Sources said during interrogation, Sharjeel first claimed that his mobile phone was in his room at JNU, but when police didn’t find it there, he claimed that it was at a friend’s house in Bihar.

While the video of his seditious speech has been sent for forensic analysis the Police are also probing Sharjeel Imam’s links to PFI and Islamic Youth Federation.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Sharjeel Imam is highly radicalized and wants to turn India into an Islamic state. Delhi Police sources to news agency ANI have said that he has admitted of giving the seditious speech he is accused of and has said that no tampering has been done with the videos. He has also reportedly admitted that he knew that he can be arrested for sedition but went ahead to deliver his speeches anyway.

Read: Police probing Sharjeel Imam’s links to PFI and Islamic Youth Federation: Here is all you need to know about these radical organisations

Further, the police inform that Imam has no remorse over his arrest. All his videos are being sent to a forensic science lab and his social media accounts are being examined, informed the police. As per reports, he said that the speech doing rounds on social media is not its full length. The police believe that his seditious speech was well planned and not in the heat of the moment.

Imam, who masterminded the Shaheen Bagh road blockade to protest against the CAA, was arrested by Delhi Police from Bihar after multiple FIRs were filed against him for his seditious speech. Addressing a gathering at Aligarh, Imam had urged Muslims to come together and cut off the Siliguri Corridor aka the chicken’s neck, which connects the seven northeastern states to rest of India. He had also earlier made provocative speeches where he had asked Muslims to come out and block roads of India and bring it to a standstill so as to get international media attention.

Imam is also a columnist with leftist propaganda website, The Wire.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Sharjeel Imam speech, Sharjeel Imam JNU, Sharjeel Imam Shaheen Bagh

Big Story

Watch: Crowd chants ‘Modi, Modi’ as musician Vishal Dadlani campaigns for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal Dadlani was caught in an embarrassing situation when crowd chanted 'Modi, Modi' as he campaigned for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi elections.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

‘Rambhakt’ Gulshan shooting in Jamia: A well hatched conspiracy? Here are some questions that need answers

‘Rambhakt’ Gulshan shooting in Jamia: A well hatched conspiracy? Here are some questions that need answers

Editorial Desk -
The Left, liberals and opposition political parties must take responsibility for Gulshan who started shooting in Jamia

The Left, liberals and opposition political parties must take responsibility for Gulshan who started shooting in Jamia

K Bhattacharjee -

How Sharjeel Imam’s girlfriend helped them nab him according to Delhi police: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
A lawyer and writer heckled at Shaheen Bagh while Rahul Kanwal walked off deliberately: Here is what really happened

A lawyer and writer heckled at Shaheen Bagh while Rahul Kanwal walked off deliberately: Here is what really happened

OpIndia Staff -
Karnataka Bus Conductor, Madhu NC, clears UPSC main Exams

A bus conductor in Bengaluru didn’t clear IAS exam, he misled media: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Public Intimidation, assault and Harassment: The new weapons of the Anti-CAA lobby

Leftists heckle journalist Mahesh Vikram Hegde at airport, call him a member of ‘nationalist gang’: Intimidation the new norm?

OpIndia Staff -
Kunal Kamra camps outside Republic studio to say 'he’s not sorry' after being banned by several airlines for unruly behaviour towards Arnab Goswami

Kunal Kamra camps outside Republic studio to say ‘he’s not sorry’ after being banned by several airlines for unruly behaviour towards Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri exposes how Kunal Kamra binned an interview because his and Congress' lies on Rohith Vemula got exposed

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri exposes how Kunal Kamra binned an interview because his and Congress’ lies on Rohith Vemula got exposed

OpIndia Staff -

Shaheen Bagh mastermind and The Wire columnist Sharjeel Imam’s seditious speech well planned, he has no regrets: Delhi Police

OpIndia Staff -

‘Make another Pakistan for 25 crore Muslim population in the country’: Congress leader Ajay Verma calls for partition of India

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

207,620FansLike
227,432FollowersFollow
168,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com