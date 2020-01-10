Tanhaji star Ajay Devgn, who has until now refrained from rushing to make a statement on the JNU violence saga, has said that one should wait for proper facts to emerge before commenting on the issue.

I have always maintained that we should wait for proper facts to emerge. I appeal to everyone- let us further the spirit of peace and brotherhood, not derail it either consciously or carelessly #JNUViolence — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 10, 2020

Issuing an appeal for maintaining peace, Devgn said, “Let us further the spirit of peace and brotherhood, not derail it either consciously or carelessly.”

Today, the Delhi Police’s investigation vindicated Devgn’s stand who had earlier claimed that he couldn’t comment on the issue as contradictory accounts of the incident were being reported. The Delhi Police on Friday addressed a press conference and accused left-wing students of instigating violence in the Jawaharlal University (JNU). Nine suspects have been identified as attackers in the JNU attack case, 7 of whom belong to four Left organisations SFI, AISA, AISF and DFI.

Earlier, the Bollywood actor, known for his measured demeanour, had said that he is not in the position to comment on the JNU violence incident as news reports were giving conflicting accounts of the incident. “It is very conflicting. Till now we are not sure who are the perpetrators. So I don’t know how to comment until this is clear. All that is happening in JNU is very sad,” Devgn said.

Devgn had condemned the violence that took place in the university on Sunday evening when masked goons barged into the university premises and attacked the students who were filling the who were registering for the winter semester and took over the server room and made it dysfunctional.

“Why it is happening or who is doing it? What is the agenda behind it? Till we don’t know we have to keep quiet. If people think that it is complicit, then it is stupid. We cannot add fuel to fire,” Devgn said.

However, Devgn’s restrained response over the incident did not sit well with the left-leaning intellectuals who directed their ire against him for remaining guarded in his response against the JNU violence and not toeing their agenda against the Central Government.

Another Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who had made her political affiliations clear back in 2011, was hailed by the liberal coterie for visiting the JNU campus. However, Padukone visited the JNU as a part of a PR stunt for her upcoming film-Chhapaak. She displayed her solidarity with the students, chose to meet Aishe Ghosh and her friends while the ones who were the victim of the violence during the registration process were ignored.