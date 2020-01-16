Zee News Twitter account retweets tweets in support of Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protests

Zee News’ official Twitter account today retweeted tweets in support of Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protests.

These tweets were part of attempt to trend the hashtag ‘#महानऔरते_शहीनबागकी’ which was also used by pro-Congress Twitter accounts and Congress-friendly journalists.

The Shaheen Bagh protests have been flooded with anti-Hindu imagery and slogans.

The image that was shared by Saba Naqvi shows three women wearing a Bindi in Burkha. Below that, are some lines from the Faiz poem ‘Hum Dekhenge’. And in the end, there is the Hindu Swastika being ‘smashed’ and disintegrating. The imagery of the poster clearly points towards the establishment of Islamist supremacy over Hindus and the deep-seated Hinduphobia we have seen throughout the anti-CAA protests.

The women in Bindis wearing Hijab only remind us of how Islamists view Hindu women as conquests and objects to be ‘owned’. Right below the images of Islamists ‘conquering’ Hindu women, there are lines from the famous Faiz poem, ‘Hum dekhenge’. While the Shaheen Bagh protesters have clearly dropped the controversial lines from the poem that spoke about the destruction of idols and only the reign of Allah surviving, it has to imagine that nestled between the images of Hindu women being ‘conquered’ by Islamists and the Hindu Swastika being shattered, the protesters meant anything but that.

Zee News has now undone the retweets without offering any explanation on those pro-Shaheen Bagh tweets which were retweeted.