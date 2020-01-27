Monday, January 27, 2020
Home Entertainment Javed Akhtar’s daughter Zoya Akhtar promotes Jamia ‘shero’ Aysha Renna, who condemned Yakub Memon hanging, through her production ‘Tiger Baby Films’ Instagram
Javed Akhtar’s daughter Zoya Akhtar promotes Jamia ‘shero’ Aysha Renna, who condemned Yakub Memon hanging, through her production ‘Tiger Baby Films’ Instagram

Aysha Renna came to limelight after controversial journalist Barkha Dutt interviewed her after an image of Renna 'protecting' her friend from Police during anti-CAA riots in New Delhi went viral.

OpIndia Staff
Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar with lyricist Javed Akhtar (image: firstpost.com)
Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar’s filmmaker daughter Zoya Akhtar, through her film production company ‘Tiger Baby Films’ has promoted Jamia ‘shero’ Aysha Renna, who has now extended support to Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam.

In an Instagram picture posted on 13th January, 2019, Tiger Baby Films glorifies Renna as “Fearless, determined, unstoppable: Tigress Ayesha Renna. #SheRoars”. Zoya Akhtar’s film production company further describes Renna as “During the anti-CAA protests in Jamia Millia Islamia College, Delhi, the history student shielded a young man from being attacked by brute forces like a true shero. Her roars were heard loud and clear.”

As per reports, Zoya Akhtar along with filmmaker Reema Kagti had launched Tiger Baby Films back in 2017 and currently has Zoya and her mother and Javed Akhtar’s first wife Honey Irani as directors.

Tiger Baby Films Director info (source: Zaubacorp)

Aysha Renna came to limelight after controversial journalist Barkha Dutt interviewed her after an image of Renna ‘protecting’ her friend from Police during anti-CAA riots in New Delhi went viral. Renna’s social media posts were a little problematic where she called India a ‘fascist’ state for hanging 1993 Mumbai serial blasts accused Yakub Memon. However, after she was exposed as a terrorist sympathisers for the first time, she deactivated her account. Renna is now back on Facebook and extended support to Shaheen Bagh road block mastermind Sharjeel Imam for his seditious statements where he was instigating secession and asked Muslims of India to cut off Assam from rest of India.

