Aysha Renna and Ladeeda Sakaloon alias Ladeeda Farzana, Jamia Millia Islamia students who was hailed by controversial journalist Barkha Dutt as ‘sheroes’, have now come out in support of Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam. Taking to Facebook, Renna referred to police action against Imam ‘witch hunt’ and demanded it be stopped.

In another post, Renna demanded that all the cases against Imam for his seditious remark instigating secession for Northeastern states from rest of India, be dropped.

She condemned action by Assam and Uttar Pradesh Police against “Anti-CAA Activist and PhD scholar of Jawaharlal Nehru University” under the UAPA. Renna, in her Facebook post, lies that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) denies citizenship to Muslims in India. The CAA merely fast tracks Indian citizenship of persecuted religious minorities from three neighbouring Islamic countries: Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. CAA does not affect Indians, Muslims and non-Muslims, in any way.

Further, watering down Imam’s seditious remarks where he called for Muslims across the India to block the Siliguri Corridor aka Chicken’s Neck which connects the seven northeastern states to rest of India so that Assam is ‘cut off’ from India, Renna said that his speech was ‘misinterpreted’. About 500-odd ‘students’ and ‘activists’ have written a letter supporting Imam.

Other Jamia ‘Shero’ Ladeeda Sakaloon aka Ladeeda Farzana also took to Twitter to voice her support to Sharjeel Imam.

This witch hunting of @_imaams and @SharjeelUsmani need to be stopped. If you share this witch hunting psyche are equally dangerous at this juncture. I unconditionally stand with both our brothers who are at lead against this fascist government.#InSolidarityWithSharjeelImam pic.twitter.com/2vFGETG0uQ — Ladeeda Farzana (@ladeedafarzana) January 25, 2020

Ladeeda Sakaloon has deleted her Facebook account after her posts calling for jihad went viral on social media.

Various cases have been registered against Imam for his provocative speech in Aligarh and Delhi. Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur Police have registered FIR against him for trying to instigate secessionist movement in the northeast. Uttar Pradesh Police and Delhi Police, too, have registered FIR under various sections of the IPC against Imam. On Sunday, Police raided his ancestral home in Bihar but he was not to be found.

Last week, The Wire columnist and Shaheen Bagh roadblock mastermind Sharjeel Imam’s video went viral where he had asked Muslims of the country to break India by cutting of North-east from the rest of the country. “Our main aim is to permanently cut Assam and North-east India from rest of India,” he could be heard saying in the video.

In his video, Sharjeel Imam had added, “If 5 lakhs Muslims are organised then we can cut the North-east from rest of India. If we cannot do permanently, at least we can cut North-east from India for months”.

Further, Sharjeel Imam who is also a columnist with The Wire and mastermind of Shaheen Bagh protests had said, “Our responsibility is to cut the Assam from India then Govt will hear our voice. If we have to help the Assam then we will have to cut the Assam from rest of India”.

Sharjeel Imam is the mastermind and main coordinator of the Shaheen Bagh protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Interestingly, earlier, ‘Jinnah Wali Azadi’ slogans were raised at Shaheen Bagh which also pointed towards the main agenda of these anti-CAA protests, specifically at Shaheen Bagh, is the second partition of India.