Home Minister Amit Shah while speaking at Times Now summit said that he is willing to talk to those opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register for Citizenship (NRC).

BIG BREAKING: Amit Shah says will meet anyone who is willing to talk on CAA and NRC. @navikakumar: Will you meet people from #ShaheenBagh? Shah: Yes! I said whoever wants to meet me, I will meet them within 3 days. #TimesNowSummit pic.twitter.com/5kk6j1L4vO — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) February 13, 2020

Home Minister said that he will meet anyone who is wiling to talk on the CAA and NRC. When Times Now journalist Navika Kumar asked him if he’d meet Shaheen Bagh protestors who’ve been blocking the road since almost two months now, he replied in affirmative. He added that he will meet those willing to meet him within three days. He further added that he has not yet been informed about reasons behind the protests.

While the protests must be looked at, journalists must also look at the reason for the protests. I haven’t been told the reason for these protests by anyone. Which Article in the Act is an issue? How is this Act anti-Muslim or anti-minority?: Shri @AmitShah #TimesNowSummit pic.twitter.com/XrfQxUsIjZ — BJP (@BJP4India) February 13, 2020

“Which Article in the Act is an issue? How is this Act anti-Muslim or anti-minority?” Shah asked. The CAA ‘protestors’ have been claiming that the Act is anti-Muslims and that the Indian Muslims will be rendered stateless. However, it is far from reality. The Citizenship Amendment Act only fast-tracks Indian citizenship of persecuted religious minorities from three neighbouring Islamic countries: Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. It does not affect Indian citizens, Muslims or otherwise, in any which way. Hence, the entire premise of the protests is baseless.