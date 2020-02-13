Friday, February 14, 2020
Home News Reports Home Minister Amit Shah says ready to meet Shaheen Bagh 'protestors' to talk on CAA and NRC
News ReportsPolitics

Home Minister Amit Shah says ready to meet Shaheen Bagh ‘protestors’ to talk on CAA and NRC

Home Minister said that he will meet anyone who is wiling to talk on the CAA and NRC.

OpIndia Staff
Home Minister Amit Shah said he is willing to meet Shaheen Bagh protestors over CAA (image: @scribe_prashant)
Engagements622

Home Minister Amit Shah while speaking at Times Now summit said that he is willing to talk to those opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register for Citizenship (NRC).

Home Minister said that he will meet anyone who is wiling to talk on the CAA and NRC. When Times Now journalist Navika Kumar asked him if he’d meet Shaheen Bagh protestors who’ve been blocking the road since almost two months now, he replied in affirmative. He added that he will meet those willing to meet him within three days. He further added that he has not yet been informed about reasons behind the protests.

“Which Article in the Act is an issue? How is this Act anti-Muslim or anti-minority?” Shah asked. The CAA ‘protestors’ have been claiming that the Act is anti-Muslims and that the Indian Muslims will be rendered stateless. However, it is far from reality. The Citizenship Amendment Act only fast-tracks Indian citizenship of persecuted religious minorities from three neighbouring Islamic countries: Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. It does not affect Indian citizens, Muslims or otherwise, in any which way. Hence, the entire premise of the protests is baseless.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Did PM Modi actually claim only 2200 people declared income over 1 crore? Or some people just did not listen properly?

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi stated that out of thousands of professionals in the country, only 2200 people had declared income above Rs 1 crore
PM Modi mentioned that in a country of more than 130 crore people, only 1.5 crore people pay Income Tax. Even from the 1.5 crore people, the number of people announcing income of over 50 lakhs is just 3 lakhs.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

208,955FansLike
232,710FollowersFollow
176,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com