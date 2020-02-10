Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Home News Reports Amidst Coronavirus outbreak, India revokes export ban to China and sends 2 large medical consignments
News ReportsPolitics

Amidst Coronavirus outbreak, India revokes export ban to China and sends 2 large medical consignments

China has been facing a shortage of personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves ever since the country was hit by the outbreak of deadly novel coronavirus.

OpIndia Staff
Coronavirus outbreak,: India sends protective clothing to China
(Photo Credits : Hindustan Times)
Engagements479

Setting aside its February 1 order that prevented the export of personal protection equipment, India has decided to export two large consignments of medical clothing to China on an ad hoc basis, amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

An additional 6 such consignments are also in the process of being exported. Earlier, India had sent 40 boxes of protective medical gear in the 2nd Air India flight that evacuated stranded Indian citizens from Wuhan in Hubei.

China has been facing a shortage of personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves ever since the country was hit by the outbreak of deadly novel coronavirus. The disease has claimed close to 900 lives till now. As such, medical workers had become vulnerable to infection.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Chinese importers placed orders to import protective clothing from India but the export was banned without citing a reason. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade notified on February 1 “Exports of all varieties of personal protection equipment including clothing and masks used to protect the wearer from airborne particles and/or any other respiratory masks or any other personal protective clothing (including coveralls and N95 masks)…is hereby prohibited with immediate effect till further orders.”

Read: Fact Check: Did China seek court approval to kill 20,000 coronavirus patients to stop the spread of the infection?

It was perhaps done to keep supplies intact in case the disease spread to India. In meetings chaired by the Cabinet Secretary, the Government decided to waive the ban on a “case by case basis.”

Keeping in mind the situation in Wuhan, the screening committee set up the Union Health Ministry paid heed to the requests of the Chinese importers. The transactions are to be done on a “commercial basis.” China has earlier publicly acknowledged the donation of epidemic prevention supplies made by 21 countries that also includes the likes of Pakistan. However, India was absent from the list.

Having said that, the Indian Embassy in Beijing has reached out to the Chinese government to offer assistance in containing the outbreak of the deadly pathogen. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also written to President Xi Jinping on Sunday to express solidarity with the Chinese people.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:coronavirus outbreak, coronavirus india, coronavirus update, coronavirus china

Big Story

Shaheen Bagh protest site seen empty as AAP all set to return in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh protest site empty on the Delhi elections results
On Tuesday morning, incidentally, when the Delhi Assembly election results were to be announced, the protest site of Shaheen Bagh appeared empty with scarce number of demonstrators at the site.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Aaj Tak and Lallantop glorify Sikh man ‘who sold his house for funding Shaheen Bagh langar’. Here is what they don’t tell you

OpIndia Staff -
Here is what Shikara's maker had to say about India and Kashmir as per Mission Kashmir scriptwriter Suketu Mehta

‘The Indians have f**ked Kashmir. They have been f**king Kashmir for fifty years,’ said Vidhu Vinod Chopra as per award winning book

K Bhattacharjee -
It shows no 'Azadi slogans' and Shikara proves that the Hindu community has not got Azadi from traitors like Vidhu Vinod Chopra

It shows no ‘Azadi slogans’ and Shikara proves that the Hindu community has not got Azadi from the traitors within

Guest Author -

‘We are Muslims first, then anything else, do not lose your identity to become secular’: Poet Munawwar Rana’s daughter Sumaiya Rana at AMU

OpIndia Staff -
Hanuman Chalisa at Kolkata Book Fair

Police stop VHP from distributing Hanuman Chalisa at Kolkata Book Fair and close the stall while allowing Quran and Bible distribution

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi was 're-launched' at the Jaipur rally by Congress

NOT SATIRE: Congress to launch nationwide protests against BJP because SC upheld 2012 decision by Congress-led Uttarakhand govt

OpIndia Staff -
Islam

Pakistani clerics demand death for minor Hindu girl for renouncing Islam after she was abducted, forcibly converted and married to Muslim man

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi elections: 69% Muslims voted AAP as they thought it could to defeat BJP, 91% Muslim voted against BJP

Delhi elections: 69% Muslims voted AAP as they thought it could to defeat BJP, 91% Muslim voted against BJP

OpIndia Staff -
A 2019 rape case of a minor girl has unveiled a major sex racket in Kerala

Wayanad, Kerala: Major sex racket busted, scores of men suspected of sexually abusing and raping teen girl

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Election Results: Here is all you need to know about 7 important Muslim dominated constituencies

Delhi Election Results: Here is all you need to know about 7 important Muslim dominated constituencies

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

208,670FansLike
231,973FollowersFollow
175,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com