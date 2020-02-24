“Hum Bharat aane ke liye tatpar hai”: US President Donald Trump tweets in Hindi ahead of his scheduled arrival in India

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to announce his scheduled arrival in India.

हम भारत आने के लिए तत्पर हैं । हम रास्ते में हैँ, कुछ ही घंटों में हम सबसे मिलेंगे! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020

Tweeting in Hindi, Trump said, “We are excited to come to India. We are on our way. In few hours we will meet everyone.”

Earlier in the day, PM Modi tweeted his welcome message to President Trump.

India awaits your arrival @POTUS @realDonaldTrump! Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations. See you very soon in Ahmedabad. https://t.co/dNPInPg03i — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2020

- Ad - - article resumes -

“India awaits your arrival. Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations. See you very soon in Ahmedabad,” PM Modi tweeted.

US President Donald Trump is expected to land in Ahmedabad at around 11:30 AM from where he will proceed to Motera stadium where Namaste Trump grand cultural event is organised to welcome him. He will also stop by at Sabarmati Ashram to pay respects to Mahatma Gandhi. POTUS is accompanied by his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner and high level delegation.