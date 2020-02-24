US President Donald Trump recently announced that he is the most followed person on Facebook, followed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that since PM Modi represents ‘1.5 billion’ people, he has an advantage over him as US population is about 330 million. India’s official population is approximately 1.3 billion.

However, that is not correct. The US President Donald Trump has a Facebook fan base of about 27 million.

On the other hand, PM Modi’s Facebook fan base is almost 47 million.

Moreover, it is actually former US President Barack Obama who is the most followed politician currently with a Facebook fan-base of little over 55 million people.

US President Donald Trump is currently in India on a 36-hour-trip. He in presently in Ahmedabad where a grand cultural event, Namaste Trump, is being held. From here he will proceed to Taj Mahal in Agra. He is the seventh US President to visit India.