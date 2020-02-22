An FIR has been filed in Kalaburagi Police Station against AIMIM leader Waris Pathan for his inciting remark during a public meet in Kalaburagi, Karanataka, on a complaint filed by a lawyer. Speaking an anti-CAA rally, he was heard delivering an inflaming speech saying, “We are 15 crores but be aware if we can still dominate over 100 crore Hindus imagine what we can do to you.”

Waris Pathan is booked under sections 117 (abetting commission of an offence by the public), 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Indian Penal Code.

The grossly hinduphobic speech of Waris Pathan was delivered in an Anti-CAA rally, where he was also heard praising the Shaheen Bagh protesters and said that they will work together to snatch azaadi, “We need to work together, we need to snatch our Azadi. Time has now come to achieve Azadi, if we cannot achieve it, we should snatch it. They were mocking us for hiding behind women (during anti-CAA protests). Do not forget, these are lionesses who has come out yet and you are already afraid of these women. Be aware and know what happens if we all (Muslims) unite together,” Pathan had said.

Notably, AIMIM Chief Assaduddin Owaisi was also present during the rally. The Muslim dominated political party AIMIM members are often heard inciting riots and indulge in fear-mongering, that has been a regular practice after the enactment of Citizenship Amendment Act.

Earlier, AIMIM Chief Assaduddin Owaisi, on Shaheen Bagh protests had said, “They (the government) might as well shoot them and turn Shaheen Bagh into Jallianwala Bagh. This might happen. One of the BJP ministers has asked to shoot the bullets at the protesters. The government should answer as to who is radicalising,”