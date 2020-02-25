Former Indian Express journalist and rabid Islamist Irena Akbar today took to Twitter to spew venom and hate on Dalits. Early this morning, while responding to the question why Dalits are not out on the streets in the anti-CAA riots, Akbar said that she never trusted ‘them’ as Dalits were ‘foot soldiers’ when communal riots broke out in Gujarat after a Muslim mob set a train compartment of Kar Sevaks returning from Ayodhya on fire in Godhra.

Akbar says that the Dalits did the ‘dirty job of gang-raping and killing Muslims’. Since the Dalits are ‘ill-treated by upper caste Hindus’, Muslims owe them (Dalits) nothing. In January 2020, a dalit man named Dhan Prasad Ahirwar (alias Dhaniram Ahirwar) was set on fire by his Muslim neighbours in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district. He died 10 days later. For more crimes perpetrated by Muslims on Dalits click here.

When someone suggested how such animosity between Muslims and Dalit might ‘help RSS’, Akbar spews more venom and says how accusing the Dalits of gang-raping and murdering Muslims is a ‘factual statement’ and not a generalisation. She further asserts that the suffering Dalits have faced due to oppression by upper-caste Hindus has ‘nothing to do with their active role in massacre of Muslims’.

When another ‘liberal’ tried to contradict her claims, Akbar spewed further venom and asked her ‘well-wisher’ to get lost as she won’t ‘defend those who raped Muslims sisters’.

She further reiterates that Dalits were ‘foot soldiers’ of ‘upper caste Hindus’ who ‘planned’ Gujarat riots that broke out after Godhra carnage.

On 27 February 2002, a compartment in Sabarmati Express train returning from Ayodhya was set on fire by a Muslim mob in Godhra. 59 people including Kar Sevaks, returning from Ayodhya were burnt alive. Following the carnage, communal riots broke out in Gujarat.

Irena Akbar currently works as freelance writer with Indian Express and also works as an entrepreneur and is based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.