Monday, February 3, 2020
Home News Reports Jamia Millia Islamia students claim that two unidentified people fired shots near University, FIR filed: Here are the details
News Reports

Jamia Millia Islamia students claim that two unidentified people fired shots near University, FIR filed: Here are the details

This is the third incident of shooting that has been reported from the Jamia-Shaheen Bagh area in the past few days. These incidents are being seen with some amount of suspicion since there are several questions, primarily of timing, that remain unanswered.

OpIndia Staff
Jamia Millia Islamia students claim that two unidentified people fired two shots near University, FIR filed: Here are the details
Crowd outside Jamia after the alleged shooting
Engagements39

At about midnight on 3rd January 2019, an incident of firing was reported from Jamia Millia Islamia University by the students of the University. The Jamia Coordination Committee claimed that the shooting was done by two unidentified bike-bourse assailants near Gate number 5 of the University, though no injuries were reported.

After the shooting, a crowd had almost immediately gathered outside Jamia and had started sloganeering. One can prominently hear ‘Delhi Police Haye Haye’ slogans being raised outside Jamia.

As per the students’ claims, one of the assailants was wearing a red jacket and the number of the scooty from which they allegedly fired was 1532.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Post the incident of the alleged shooting, people had gathered outside the Jamia police station and demanded that an FIR be filed.

At around 1:30 AM, the FIR was filed by the Delhi police.

It is pertinent to note here that as of now, though an FIR has been filed, the claims of shots being fired is only by the students of Jamia. Even the ‘eye-witness’ accounts that have emerged is of the students and nobody else so far.

“Police officers at Jamia Nagar went to the place and searched the area. No empty bullet shells were found there. Also, there were different versions of the vehicle in which the alleged miscreants came. Some said it was a scooter, others said it was a four-wheeler. Many people, including students, have gathered outside the police station. They will be asked to give a complaint. We will conduct a probe,” said senior police officer Kumar Gyanesh.

Read: ‘Rambhakt’ Gulshan shooting in Jamia: A well hatched conspiracy? Here are some questions that need answers

This is the third incident of shooting that has been reported from the Jamia-Shaheen Bagh area in the past few days. These incidents are being seen with some amount of suspicion since there are several questions, primarily of timing, that remain unanswered.

Earlier, a teen named Gulshan (name changed) had fired a shot outside Jamia where one bystander was injured. There were several questions that were raised regarding that incident and suspicions of the incident being staged, ahead of Delhi elections, were raised. Gulshan had posted on his Facebook profile right before the shooting saying that he was doing it to avenge the killing of another teen called Chandan Gupta who was killed during a Tiranga Yatra.

Read: Shaheen Bagh shooting: The second step in a cold and calculated conspiracy?

The second incident came days ago where one individual fired shots near Shaheen Bagh, carefully in the air. When being arrested, he claimed that ‘In this country, only what Hindus say would be considered’. The incident appeared staged since the man fired only in the air and even gave willing sound bytes to the media, trying excessively hard to prove that he was a ‘nationalist’.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:jamia riots, anti caa protests, anti caa riots, shaheen bagh, shaheen bagh updates, shaheen bagh news, jamia news, jamia updates, jamia shots fired

Big Story

Uttar Pradesh: Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha chief shot dead in Lucknow, six police teams begin investigation

OpIndia Staff -
Six teams of Uttar Pradesh Police and Crime Branch have initiated investigation.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

207,834FansLike
228,446FollowersFollow
169,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com