In a spirited speech by Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Jahagirpuri assembly constituency of Delhi, he lashed out at opposition saying that Baba Saheb Ambedkar used to say that 370 will be the reason for separatism in the country. Opposition spread rumors that if the 370 is scrapped, the country will witness heinous bloodshed, but nothing happened, he said.

Taking the women empowerment as a primary concern, Yogi said, “The second term of Modiji has just completed 5-6 months of governance and the government delivered a string of historic decisions taken in this term. The women’s empowerment is a topic of discussion from the very day of independence. But women empowerment isn’t worth until the women are respected in their homes. The courageous effort was part of Modiji led BJP’s governance.

In a rebellious tone, Yogi asserted that 500 years had been fighting war battles, legal battles, firstly concealed by Mughals, then Britishers and now congress concealed and stretched the Ram Mandir dispute issue for so long. “Those who used to say that if Ram Mandir verdict will be delivered, the country will see the worst bloodshed, I convinced them not to worry as I’m here in Uttar Pradesh”.

Yogi said, “Pakistan’s terrorists are not willing to enter India, by doing so they are being killed like a mad dog. Now no biryani is served to the terrorists, this was a Congress’s ritual of serving biryani to terrorists in Kashmir and the same AAP is doing in Shaheen Bagh”. “In BJP’s favor, we see the population cheering for us, but in favor of Aam Aadmi Party Pakistan’s minister is urging people to vote For AAP on twitter, Kejriwal does not have faith in Delhi’s populace, now he’s asking his lord across the border to ask to vote him”, he added.

As a foremost reason of protests in Delhi the CAA was included in his speech, he convinced the rally, “Each and Every person knows that CAA is for persecuted minorities of Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. It is our duty to nurture minorities in the country. In India 3 crore Muslims grew into 21 crores, their population generated 7 times but in Pakistan, only 1% of Hindu, Sikh, Jain, etc are remaining from 23% at the time of independence”.

Yogi Adityanath blamed Arvind Kejriwal for misgovernance and administrative glitch in the national capital. Hei said, “The roads are worse in Delhi and doesn’t make one feels like we’re in the capital, where is Delhi’s fund going?”

Yogi Adityanath lashed out at Anti-CAA protestors saying that the anti-CAA protests in Delhi were “not about the amended law” but a manifestation of the “grouse” harbored by the protesters “against an Indian state that is an emerging as a major power in the world”. He alleged that their ancestors divided India, so they have grumbled against “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”.

He dared Kejriwal to take a dip in the Yamuna as he did in Ganga on the occasion of Basant Panchami. “There are two godly rivers one is Ganga and the other is the Yamuna. I dare Kejriwal Ji to take a dip in the Yamuna as I did in Ganga this Basant Panchami. Due to the Namami Gange program delivered by Modiji, Ganga is nirmal now. Delhi’s common public is suffering due to a permanent administrative glitch. The population of Delhi is drinking poisonous water, Kejriwal’s satisfaction is connected with Shaheen Bagh and not with the development of the state.”

Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath will be campaigning in Delhi till February 4. He will also visit Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar, Maulvi Nagar where the protests are happening against CAA and NRC.