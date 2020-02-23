Sunday, February 23, 2020
The incident comes days after a man was beaten mercilessly in Rajasthan's Nagaur. The assaulters had even dipped a screwdriver in petrol and had inserted it inside his rectum, causing grievous injuries.

OpIndia Staff
Men beat up Dalit youth over suspicion of stealing donkey in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan
Days after the horrifying Nagaur incident came to light in Rajasthan where a man was sexually tortured by inserting a screwdriver in his rectum, video of a Dalit man thrashed in Jaisalmer have emerged. As per reports, in a viral video some people belonging to upper caste could be seen beating up three Dalit youths were beaten up in Rama village within Sangad Police Station area in Jaisalmer.

As per reports, the Dalit youths were accused of stealing donkeys. Sangad village is near the international border which Rajasthan shares with Pakistan. The incident reportedly took place on 15th February, but the three victims did not report the same to police. As per Times Now report, the Police, instead of taking action against the men beating up the Dalit youth, has reportedly registered complaint against Dalit youth and arrested two. The arrests have been made under section 151 of the IPC (theft). Reportedly, when the Dalit youths went to the police station, the police arrested them instead for creating ruckus in the area and disturbing peace and harmony.

Read: Merciless thrashings everyday, tied in chains on the insistence of the mother: 3 minors in Rajasthan escape Madarsa, recount horror

A report by Patrika says that two people, including a minor has been arrested for beating up the Dalit youth and a case under the SC/ST.

The incident comes days after a man was beaten mercilessly in Rajasthan’s Nagaur. The assaulters had even dipped a screwdriver in petrol and had inserted it inside his rectum, causing grievous injuries.

