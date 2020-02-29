Saturday, February 29, 2020
Ravi Shankar Prasad to leftists: "Defeat us and form your own govt, don't teach us secularism, inclusion and human rights"

Ravi Shankar Prasad hit out at them saying those who were asking for the evidence of presence of Ram Lalla are now saying they'll not show the documents.

Speaking at the India Ideas conclave 2020 Picture courtesy: ANI
While addressing the Ideas India Conclave 2020, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad lashed out at opposition and the left challenging them to defeat the Modi government and form their own government and not to teach the government secularism, inclusion and human rights.

The opposition and the left are steadily preaching against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which is a Law enacted to propose citizenship to the religious minorities of Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Ravi Shankar Prasad hit out at them saying those who were asking for the evidence of presence of Ram Lalla are now saying they’ll not show the documents. This is duplicity, hypocrisy, and intellectual dishonesty, he added.

Ravi Shankar Prasad was speaking at India Ideas Conclave 2020 at the Tech City Narmada in Gujarat. Yesterday, Union Law minister had lashed out at Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and her party leaders on their urge to the President Kovind to use his powers to save “Rajdharma”. Prasad said, “Manmohan Singh had demanded citizenship rights for the people displaced due to religion. Ashok Gehlot had written letters to Shivraj Patil and Advaniji both of then Home ministers, that citizenship should be given to minorities from other countries, then what kind of ‘Rajdharma’ is this that you changed your instance. CAA was formed using constitutional ways and following the rules laid down by it.”

Earlier in an International Judicial Conference Law Minister said, “governance must be left to the Legislature while delivering judgments must be left to the Judiciary. He added that terrorists and corrupt people do not have the “right to privacy.”

