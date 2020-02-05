Thursday, February 6, 2020
Home Politics Shaheen Bagh: Children campaigning for AAP candidate Amanatullah Khan amidst Biryani feast
News ReportsPolitics

Shaheen Bagh: Children campaigning for AAP candidate Amanatullah Khan amidst Biryani feast

Delhi is set to go to polls on 8th February while results for the same will be declared on 11th February.

OpIndia Staff
Biryani distribution along with campaigning for AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan by children
Engagements862

Just days ahead of Delhi State Assembly Elections, little children in Shaheen Bagh were found distributing pamphlets and campaigning for Aam Aadmi Party candidate Amanantullah Khan.

people to vote for AAP candidate Amanatuallah Khan at Shaheen Bagh

A child distributing pamphlets urging people to vote for Amanatullah Khan in upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Copy of the pamphlet being circulated by these children at Shaheen Bagh

Copy of the pamphlet being distributed by children at Shaheen Bagh.

Little children with pamphlets which ask people to vote for AAP candidate Amanatullah Khan at Shaheen Bagh

Recently, Shaheen Bagh ‘protests’ came under fire after at least one infant lost his life because the parents brought him to the ‘protests’ in the cold. The mother of the child claimed that the child died for his ‘azaadi’ and she would not hesitate to ‘sacrifice’ her other two children for the cause either.

Read: Columnist with Scroll, Hindu, TNM uses an old incident to justify Shaheen Bagh child death, says “he died for a cause”

AAP MLA and current candidate for Okhla constituency, Amanatullah Khan was earlier spotted with Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam who orchestrated the road blockade. He was earlier also found being part of a mob protesting against CAA which went violent in Jamia Nagar in December 2019. Later, an FIR was also filed against him for instigating violence through social media.

Meanwhile, biryani was also being served at Shaheen Bagh to the ‘protestors’.

OpIndia ground report had earlier talked about biryani being brought in which is then distributed to ‘protestors’ and ‘volunteers’. Along with biryani, there is packaged water, fruit juices and other snacks available. On an average, these protests would cost about Rs 10,00,000 per day.

Delhi is set to go to polls on 8th February while results for the same will be declared on 11th February.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Saudi Arabia, de-facto leader of ‘Ummah’ reluctant to support Pakistan’s Kashmir bogey at OIC meet: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Saudi Arabia, de-facto leader of 'Ummah' reluctant to support Pakistan's Kashmir bogey in OIC meet
OIC: Saudi Arabia has shown reluctance in accepting Pakistan request for an immediate meeting of CFM on the issue of Kashmir
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

208,222FansLike
229,849FollowersFollow
170,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com