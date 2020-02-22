Saturday, February 22, 2020
Home Specials OpIndia Scoops Messages with 'Free Kashmir', 'End Occupation' and demanding revocation of CAA, NRC, NPR scrawled on blackboards in TISS
News ReportsSpecialsOpIndia Scoops

Messages with ‘Free Kashmir’, ‘End Occupation’ and demanding revocation of CAA, NRC, NPR scrawled on blackboards in TISS

It is pertinent to note that the blackboards in the above pictures are inside the Social Work building, implying that the professors of the Institute were well aware of the fact that their institute was used to promote seditious and secessionist anti-India propaganda.

OpIndia Staff
Messages with 'Free Kashmir', 'End Occupation' and demanding revocation of CAA, NRC, NPR scrawled on blackboards in TISS
Engagements558

Amidst the annual festival of the School of Social Work, Sameeksha, a platform for field realities, contemporary issues and emerging social paradigms, shocking anti-CAA and Free Kashmir messages were found scribbled on the blackboards in the social work building in the prestigious institute of Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai (TISS).

The messages on the various boards ranged from demanding the Independence of Kashmir to the annulment of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Other demands include revocation of CAA, NRC and NPR. There was also a poster that ‘End Occupation’, leading one to believe that the students who put the posters up believe that India is ‘illegally occupying’ Kashmir.

One of the blackboards read a saying from German-American philosopher H Arendt-“Citizenship is the right to have rights”, with the added message of repealing CAA and NRC.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Messages in TISS

Another one called for the liberation of Jammu and Kashmir and termination of the blockade while demanding the end of the occupation. It read “Free Kashmir, End Blockade, End Occupation”.

202 days was also written on the board, signifying the number of days since the Article 370 was abrogated and the union of territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were integrated with the Union of India.

Messages in TISS

One of the blackboards read the famous quote by Bertolt Brecht- “In the dark times, Will there also be singing? Yes, there will also be singing, About the dark times”.

Along with the quote, the board was scrawled with demands to repeal CAA, NRC and NPR, Trans Bill, UAPA and Data Bill. The demand for “Free Kashmir” was also written on the board.

Messages in TISS

In one of the boards, several pictures of Azadi printed on them with the number of days elapsed since the abrogation of Article 370 were pasted on it.

It appears that ever since Kashmir is freed from the clutches of Article 370, certain students in TISS have taken the efforts of getting leaflets of Azadi and other contentious stuff with the number of days since the annulment pasted on the board.

Messages in TISS

It is pertinent to note that the blackboards in the above pictures are inside the Social Work building, implying that the professors of the Institute were well aware of the fact that their institute was used to promote seditious and secessionist anti-India propaganda.

In the aftermath of the enactment of the CAA, the anti-CAA protests that erupted in the financial hub of the country, Mumbai, saw widespread participation from some of the on-duty staff and faculties of the TISS.

The TISS administration had then rapped staff and faculties attending anti-CAA protests on the knuckles and issued a notification to its faculties informing them that absence from duty on account of protests against the Government of India will be deemed as unauthorised leave. The circular from TISS has come at a time when anti-CAA protests have turned into riots.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Poetic justice? Sharjeel Imam passes through the very Chicken’s Neck he wanted to cut off, lodged in an Assam jail

OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Imam handed over to Assam Police, brought to Guwahati
Imam was handed over to the Assam police on Wednesday by Delhi's Patiala House Court.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Gujarat gears up for Namaste Trump event on February 24th

Namaste Trump: India prepping up for US President Donald Trump’s maiden trip next week

OpIndia Staff -

Ex Mumbai cop Rakesh Maria had asked Mahesh Bhatt to inform Gulshan Kumar about assassination plot before the murder

OpIndia Staff -
No plans of any gold amnesty scheme, clarifies government

Uttar Pradesh: 3350 tonnes gold deposit- 5 times India’s current gold reserves, found in Sonbhadra, state govt to begin auction process soon

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar demands stopping of further episodes of Sambhaji series claiming it has a potential of causing social discord

Shiv Sena leader demands ban on Sambhaji inspired TV series as Aurangzeb’s atrocities may ‘increase communal tension’

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh

Shaheen Bagh Islamists put seven conditions to SC-appointed interlocutors to end their illegal occupation of public road: Here is what they are

OpIndia Staff -

Is Quaden Bayles, the kid in the viral video who got bullied in school, actually an 18-year-old actor? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -

Speaking of gold, here is when superstitious UPA sarkar went digging, guided by a Godman’s dream

Abhishek Banerjee -
GSI gold clarification

Geological Survey of India issues clarification on Sonbhadra gold discovery, says estimated reserve is 160 kg, not 3350 tonnes as reported by media

OpIndia Staff -
Meet Shweta Sanger, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

Meet Shweta Sengar, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh: 2 Saharanpur teachers suspended, post viral Anti-CAA rant

Watch: Muslim teacher from Saharanpur goes on a toxic rant at Shaheen Bagh, gets suspended by school authorities

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,461FansLike
236,122FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com