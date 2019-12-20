Friday, December 20, 2019
Home News Reports Can't join protest while on duty, absence will be considered unauthorised: TISS issues circular to faculty and staff on anti-CAA protests
News Reports

Can’t join protest while on duty, absence will be considered unauthorised: TISS issues circular to faculty and staff on anti-CAA protests

Earlier this week, anti-CAA protests were organised in Mumbai which saw participation from some of the on-duty staff and faculties of the TISS.

OpIndia Staff
TISS authorities issue a circular deeming absence from duty for attending protests unauthorised
TISS (source: tiss.edu)
Engagements23

The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) in Mumbai has issued a notification to its faculties informing them that absence from duty on account of protests against the Government of India will be deemed as unauthorised leave. The circular from TISS has come at a time when anti-CAA protests have turned into riots.

Earlier this week, anti-CAA protests were organised in Mumbai which saw participation from some of the on-duty staff and faculties of the TISS.

Taking stern action against truancy exhibited by some faculties, the TISS administration released a notification for all staff and facilities stating that since the Institute is funded by the Government of India, the staff and faculty cannot join any kind of protests while on duty.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: Media, celebrities spreading falsehoods, CAA being misinterpreted: Pune law students issue statement supporting the Act

The circular further added that it is against the conduct rules and the absence from duty to join the protests will be treated as unauthorised. The circular was issued with the Director’s approval.

The protests against the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act intensified after Delhi Police took corrective action against the hoodlums at the Jamia Millia Islamia indulging in acts of arson and vandalism under the pretext of carrying out peaceful protests against the enactment of the Citizenship Law.

Read: Digital media platform MyNation provides recourse to expelled students from MP’s Makhanlal Journalism University, offers job without requirement of graduation certificate

Scores of vehicles were torched, public property damaged and stones pelted at the police forces as a party of the protest organised at the Jamia Millia university.

Following the violence, the Delhi Police entered the Jamia Islamia Millia University to flush out violent hoodlums hiding inside the university. This triggered solidarity protests in some parts of the country, including Mumbai.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:anti caa protests, anti caa riots, anti cab movement, anti cab protests, anti caa live updates, anti caa protest live updates, anti caa protest live news, anti caa slogans, anti caa protest schedule

Big Story

Modi government dispels myths about CAA: Here are 19 FAQs and their answers

OpIndia Staff -
Modi government dispels myths about CAA: Here are 19 FAQ and their answers
With many spreading canards and misinformation regarding CAA, the Modi govt has released an FAQ that dispels myths
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

194,448FansLike
205,741FollowersFollow
133,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com