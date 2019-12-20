Can’t join protest while on duty, absence will be considered unauthorised: TISS issues circular to faculty and staff on anti-CAA protests

The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) in Mumbai has issued a notification to its faculties informing them that absence from duty on account of protests against the Government of India will be deemed as unauthorised leave. The circular from TISS has come at a time when anti-CAA protests have turned into riots.

TISS issues a circular to all faculty and staff informing them that since it is an institute funded by the Government of India, the staff and faculty cannot join any form of protest while on duty. Absence from duty to join protests will be treated as unauthorised leave. pic.twitter.com/OsTG2ca7Tv — Paras Nath Singh | पारस नाथ सिंंह (@parasnsingh95) December 20, 2019

Earlier this week, anti-CAA protests were organised in Mumbai which saw participation from some of the on-duty staff and faculties of the TISS.

Taking stern action against truancy exhibited by some faculties, the TISS administration released a notification for all staff and facilities stating that since the Institute is funded by the Government of India, the staff and faculty cannot join any kind of protests while on duty.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: Media, celebrities spreading falsehoods, CAA being misinterpreted: Pune law students issue statement supporting the Act

The circular further added that it is against the conduct rules and the absence from duty to join the protests will be treated as unauthorised. The circular was issued with the Director’s approval.

The protests against the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act intensified after Delhi Police took corrective action against the hoodlums at the Jamia Millia Islamia indulging in acts of arson and vandalism under the pretext of carrying out peaceful protests against the enactment of the Citizenship Law.

Read: Digital media platform MyNation provides recourse to expelled students from MP’s Makhanlal Journalism University, offers job without requirement of graduation certificate

Scores of vehicles were torched, public property damaged and stones pelted at the police forces as a party of the protest organised at the Jamia Millia university.

Following the violence, the Delhi Police entered the Jamia Islamia Millia University to flush out violent hoodlums hiding inside the university. This triggered solidarity protests in some parts of the country, including Mumbai.