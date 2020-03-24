The State government of Gujarat said on Tuesday that 11,108 people in Gujarat are under observation for 14 days out of which 224 are quarantined in government facilities, 10850 are home quarantined and 34 are being treated at private hospitals.

21 FIRs have been lodged so far against those who have tried to hide their travel history or have been unwilling for quarantine.

Principal Health Secretary Jayanthi Ravi revealed that two more positive cases of coronavirus have been found in the state of Gujarat on Tuesday, 24 March, taking the total number of positive coronavirus cases in Gujarat to 33. She said, “Two more persons have been tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat.”

Jayanthi Ravi claimed that an additional 27000 people are being surveyed as they have a recent travel history from abroad. Four senior officials have been appointed for the Surat region, Ahmedabad region, Rajkot region and Vadodara region to look after the COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Jayanthi Ravi added further.

Around 2424 calls have been received on the government generated helpline number 104 in view of coronavirus scare.

A complete lockdown has been imposed in Gujarat from 12 am-midnight on 24 March till March 31 in view of rapidly expanding the novel coronavirus epidemic, announced DGP Shivanand Jha on Monday.

The State government is preparing further to handle more coronavirus cases swiftly and efficiently.

In India, the number of total positive cases has now crossed 500. most states and Union Territories have initiated a lockdown.