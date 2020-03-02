Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced compensation being granted to the family of the IB sleuth Ankit Sharma who was reportedly dragged by a murderous Islamist mob inside AAP corporator Tahir Hussain’s house and was later found lifeless and abandoned in one of the ditches in Chand Bagh.

अंकित शर्मा IB के जाँबाज़ अधिकारी थे। दंगो में उनका नृशंस तरीक़े से क़त्ल कर दिया गया। देश को उन पर नाज़ है। दिल्ली सरकार ने तय किया है कि उनके परिवार को 1 करोड़ की सम्मान राशि और उनके परिवार के एक व्यक्ति को नौकरी देंगे। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 2, 2020

However, Kejriwal’s tweet announcing the same ruffled a few feathers. Apologists of barbarous Islamists descended on Kejriwal’s timeline, criticising the Delhi chief minister for indemnifying Sharma’s family for their colossal loss.

Habitual fake news peddler, Ashok Swain, who proclaims himself to be a ‘professor’ and whose unmitigated hatred for Hinduism knows no boundary, made a snide remark against Kejriwal to express his disapproval of his decision to compensate Sharma’s family. In a pejorative tweet, Swain described Kejriwal as “Modi minus cow”, once again failing to conceal his contempt for Hindus.

Karnataka Congress social media head Srivatsa too criticised Kejriwal for not treating IB sleuth Ankit Sharma on par with others who died in the riots.

What about Faizan who died after being shot and then beaten by Delhi Police? What about the remaining 40 or so victims? Family of Ankit Sharma deserves as much compensation as the state can give but so do the others. All lives are equal Kejriwal. Don’t divide the dead also. https://t.co/9HHjSBGZtw — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) March 2, 2020

Another Twitter user Shruti Chaturvedi raised aspersions asking why Kejriwal has differing standards of granting compensation for Ankit Sharma and Faizan. Comparing an alleged rioter Faizan to a conscientious IB officer Ankit Sharma, Chaturvedi expressed her disapproval asking why Faizan’s family is getting 10 lakhs and Sharma’s family Rs 1 crore.

How tf is cost of life SO different? Why is Faizan’s life, who succumbed to the injuries given by the police, priced at INR 10 Lakh (tentative), while Ankit Sharma’s at INR 10000000? — Shruti Chaturvedi (@adhicutting) March 2, 2020

One more Twitter user operating a parody account of scam-tainted RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav responded that Kejriwal’s true colours have now come out in open, accusing Kejriwal of being an RSS stooge.

संघी अरविंद केजरीवाल का आखिर खाकी चड्डी दिख ही गया Well played 👏👏 — Lalu Prasad Yadav (Parody) (@ModiLeDubega) March 2, 2020

Propagandist masquerading as journalist Zakir Ali Tyagi questioned Kejriwal’s selective populism in compensating Sharma’s family with Rs 1 crore while remaining mum on “deaths of Aamir, Danish, Hashim, Mohsin and about 50 others”.

इस दंगे की आग में अकेला आईबी का अफसर नही झुलसा है,बल्कि आमिर, दानिश, हाशिम, मोहसीन समेत और भी 50 के करीब लोग मरे है जिनका ज़िक्र ना केजरीवाल की ज़बा पर है ना ही ट्वीट में,सबको बराबर हक़ दीजिए ये सही है अंकित को अधिक मुआवजा मिलना चाहिए लेकिन दूसरो का भी नाम मेंशन होना चाहिए। — Zakir Ali Tyagi (@ZakirAliTyagi) March 2, 2020

Self-proclaimed fact-checkers who now depend on ‘WhatsApp conversation’ for fact-checking called compensation to Sharma a ‘populist’ mantra.

Hello @ArvindKejriwal, have you heard of the person who died after being beaten-up by police? Kindly announce the compensation of 1 crore for all those who have been killed in the riots. Unless, of course selectivity and populism is your mantra now. https://t.co/IaJfTA0BK0 — Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) March 2, 2020

It is noteworthy to mention that Delhi had been in the grips of violent Islamist rioters who coordinated and meticulously schemed to launch an attack on Hindus. Bloodthirsty mob perched atop AAP corporator Tahir Hussain’s house vandalised a Shiva Temple in their neighbourhood. The same mob dragged and allegedly killed IB sleuth Ankit Sharma. The Muslim mob is also accused of wantonly attacking a Hindu house where marriage preparations were underway.

In Shiv Vihar of Karawal Nagar, one of the areas hit by the ugly communal riots, Muslim locality stood unsullied and pristine while the Hindu shops in the neighbourhood were either burnt or blown to pieces. In one other instance, an eyewitness claimed that a Muslim rioter killed during the rioting was taken to his house, instead of hospital, to portray him as a victim of the riots to obtain government compensation.

Despite various eyewitness accounts confirming involvement of Islamists in the riots, apologists are attacking Kejriwal for not treating the rioters on an equal footing with the IB officer Ankit Sharma who lost his life fighting the very same Muslim rioters.