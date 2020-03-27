Saturday, March 28, 2020
Watch: Bhupesh Bagel’s father confronted by locals for carrying out political activities despite lockdown orders

In the video, it can be seen that the locals of the area are schooling the Chief Minister's father for assembling near the locality despite the coronavirus lockdown.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's father seen defying lockdown, confronted by locals for carrying out political activities at a locality in Raipur
Nand Kumar Baghel, father of Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, via Twitter
In a shocking act of wilful negligence, the father of Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Nand Kumar Baghel was reportedly caught indulging in political activity in Raipur amidst the nation-wide lockdown that has been enforced across the country to fight the Chinese epidemic COVID-19.

A video has gone viral on social media in which it was seen that Nand Kumar Baghel was being confronted by locals who are telling him that he should not be carrying out political activities amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

In the video, it can be seen that the locals of the area are schooling the Chief Minister’s father for assembling near the locality despite the coronavirus lockdown.

As people objected to Nand Kumar Bhagel’s meeting, an irritated Bhagel asked the locals to complain to the police if they had any problems with him indulging in such activities. However, the citizens not only schooled the older man regarding the need for social distancing but also forced the Congress leader’s father to move out of the locality. They are seen saying that just because he is the CM’s father, he should not defy lockdown orders because then lockdown won’t serve its purpose.

