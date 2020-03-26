Thursday, March 26, 2020
Maharashtra: Doctors sit on dharna as AIMIM MLA and his goons beat up doctor in Malegaon

Angered by the incident, the staff of the general hospital is now sitting on a dharna outside the hospital. Except for emergency and coronavirus related work, the doctors are on a strike.

Maulana Mufti Ismail, AIMIM MLA created a ruckus at Malegaon hospital (image: Maharashtratimes)
As the country is gripped in the coronavirus outbreak, entire country is locked down to restrict movement and contain the spreading of the virus. Amidst all this, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Maulana Mufti Ismail reached Malegaon hospital with his supporters and misbehaved with the hospital staff.

Mufti Mohammad Ismail along with 20-25 of his workers barged into the hospital and started threatening the staff. They also exchanged blows with one Doctor Kishor Dange. As per reports, the matter started because the hospital and Dr Kishor Dange did not pick up the MLA’s phone. Earlier this year, two suspects opened fire at AIMIM leader Rizwan Khan’s home in Malegaon. One of the suspects was injured in firing and on court’s order is reportedly undergoing treatment at the hospital. As per Aaj Tak report, AIMIM MLA was upset that he was being kept without proper documentation.

In the above video shared by news agency ANI, the MLA can be seen abusing the doctor. (Note: abusive language.)

The MLA has accused the doctor and the medical staff of gross negligence and dereliction of duty amidst the coronavirus outbreak. After the sparring, the entire staff is sitting on a vigil outside the hospital demanding legal action against the MLA and his henchmen. However, emergency services and coronavirus patients are being treated by the hospital.

Angered by the incident, the staff of the general hospital is now sitting on a dharna outside the hospital. Except for emergency and coronavirus related work, the doctors are on a strike.

