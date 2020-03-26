Covidiot who had licked toilet as part of ‘Coronavirus Challenge’ tests positive for Covid-19

In a bizarre incident, a California TikTok prankster has been tested positive of the coronavirus just days after posting a video of himself licking a toilet seat as part of the ‘coronavirus challenge’,

According to the reports, the TikTok personality, known as Larz, who goes by the social media handle GayShawnMendes, had posted a video himself on Friday running his tongue across a public toilet as part of a bizarre and widely criticized “Coronavirus Challenge” on social media.

Days after he posted the outlandish video, the 21-year-old Larz posted another video of him languishing in a hospital bed. “I tested positive for Coronavirus,” Larz tweeted on an account that has since been suspended, as per reports.

It is not clear whether Larz contracted the infection from the toilet or from another source.

The “Coronavirus challenge” which vent viral mainly on TikTok, dares users to post footage of themselves licking everything from toilets to any other commodities used in daily lives, which may be contaminated by the virus. The so-called ‘coronavirus challenge’ – which sees people share videos online of themselves licking objects in public places – has been slammed as “highly irresponsible” by health experts.

Shocking videos have been shared across various social media platforms in direct contradiction to official advice to stop the Covid-19 spread. The craze began after a TikTok influencer shared a clip of herself licking a toilet seat on an aircraft as someone says “it’s corona time”.

Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane 🥰😅 pic.twitter.com/x7GX9b4Lxc — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 14, 2020

Ava Louise indulging in the “coronavirus challenge”, had too licked toilet seat inside an aeroplane washroom before posting the video. In the six-second video, that Ava Louise shared on her Twitter account, she added the caption, “Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane”.