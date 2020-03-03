Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democratic presidential aspirant for the 2020 Elections, has condemned ‘anti-Muslim violence’ in India and committed herself to “fighting for the rights and freedom of the people of Kashmir”. The Senator from Massachusetts hasn’t been performing very well in the Democratic Primaries thus far and going into Super Tuesday, the momentum is decisively against her.

The comments against India were made in a new plan Elizabeth Warren released on Tuesday for Muslim Communities in the USA. The abrogation of Article 370 and Kashmir figure into the political equations of the USA because Radical Islamists in the country consider Kashmir to be a matter that concerns the Ummah. After Vermont Senator and Warren’s rival in the Democratic Primaries, Bernie Sanders, made a pro-Jihad stance regarding Kashmir at an event organized by the ISNA which has links to terrorism, it appears Warren has decided to tread a similar trajectory.

Elizabeth Warren said in her plan, “Elizabeth knows we must stand up for those who can’t stand up for themselves. That includes speaking out against China’s cruel, bigoted treatment of its Uighur minority and to hold China accountable for its abuses; fighting for reconciliation and accountability for the atrocities committed against the Rohingya in Burma; condemning anti-Muslim violence in India and fighting for the rights and freedom of the people of Kashmir; and holding allies like Saudi Arabia to account for abuses of human rights.” As anyone aware of the nature of Kashmiri separatism knows fully well, it is Jihad that is being waged against India and any support for it is equivalent to supporting Radical Islamic Terrorism.

The Massachusetts Senator’s plan for American Muslims appears to be a desperate attempt to pander to the one community that had been left out of her pandering efforts thus far. As part of her pandering initiative, Warren had earlier announced that if she’s elected president, then any future Secretary of Education will need the approval of a transgender child she met last year. She had said that the transgender child will interview the potential Secretary of Education before any appointment is made. As it so happened, it didn’t help her with her voters and she continues to fail at winning the support of the electorate.

Elizabeth Warren has also lied about her race in the past. She claimed that she was Native American in order to gain employment as a professor at the Harvard Law Faculty. An exhaustive Boston Globe investigation in September 2018 reported that Warren’s “claim to Native American ethnicity was never considered by the Harvard Law faculty, which voted resoundingly to hire her, or by those who hired her to four prior positions at other law schools.”

Then, Harvard used her ‘Native American’ identity to amplify its diversity credentials and as a rebuttal to criticism of its hiring practices. Her lie had prompted US President Donald Trump to assign her the nickname ‘Pocahontas‘, a designation she hasn’t been able to shrug off yet. Warren had even taken a DNA test to prove that she was Native American but when the results came out, it proved exactly the opposite. The designation of ‘Pocahontas’ will play a major part should she manage to become the Democratic nominee through a brokered convention.

Senator Elizabeth Warren joins the growing list of Democratic politicians who have been using the internal matters of India to score brownie points among their own electorate. Her rival Bernie Sanders and US Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar had previously adopted an anti-India stance in order to secure the support of the Ummah. AOC and Sanders had also painted the communal riots in Delhi, where scores of Hindus were brutally murdered and Hindus suffered great damage to their property, as an anti-Muslim riot. Presumably, when Warren was referring to ‘anti-Muslim violence’ in India, she was referring to the Delhi Riots.