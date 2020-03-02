Monday, March 2, 2020
Crime

Gurugram police acts on CM’s Khattar’s tweet, arrests 2 Muslim men threatening violence against Hindus

The Muslim men had uploaded a video where there were seen using extremely vulgar language to threaten Hindus in Gurugram, adding that they will rape Hindu women if anyone dares to touch them.

OpIndia Staff
Gurugram Police cracks down on Muslims who threatened to rape Hindus
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (left), Muslim youth who threatened to rape Hindu women (right)
On Sunday, the official Twitter handle of Gurugram Police informed Netizens that two out of the group of Muslim men who were seen issuing violent threats to Hindus using extremely vulgar language apprehended from Jaipur, Rajasthan.

In a reply to the Haryana Chief Minister, Gurugram Police tweeted, “Respected Sir, Cyber police Gurugram took immediate cognizance of the matter, registered an FIR and conducted a thorough investigation. We have identified the accused and arrested two of them from Jaipur, Rajasthan today.”

In the wake of the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi, where Islamist fundamentalists ran amok engaging in arson, stone-pelting and vandalism, brutally assaulting and killing the Hindus in the national capital, a group of Muslim youths recorded a video message in which they blatantly hurl abuses at the Hindus. They are not only heard using extremely offensive and crude language against the Hindus but openly threatening to rape the Hindu women.

Earlier, columnist Advaita Kala had reached out to the Harayana CM on Twitter urging him to direct the cops “to respond and solicit tips on these posts (that attempted at fuelling violence in Gurugram) and update action.”

She also said, “We are proud & grateful that the city has not seen violent protests, blockades & riots & communities are living in peace.”

Noted, thank you for your inputs & setting an example by being a concerned citizen. Necessary steps are being taken – @gurgaonpolice please follow up diligently. https://t.co/UHCSFcqW5J

— Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) February 29, 2020

While responding to her tweet, ML Khattar thanked her for her inputs as a concerned citizen and assured of taking necessary actions.

