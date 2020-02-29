Saturday, February 29, 2020
Watch: Muslim youths hurl abuses at Hindus, openly threaten to rape Hindu women in a now viral video

In the video shared by the Twitter handle @Rahuldewan, four Muslim youths use extremely crude abuses for the Hindu's living in Gurgaon, Delhi. They openly threaten to rape the Hindu daughters.

OpIndia Staff
Muslim youths abuse Hindus on Twitter, threaten to rape the Hindu women in Delhi's Gurgaon
In the wake of the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi, where Islamist fundamentalists ran amok engaging in arson, stone-pelting and vandalism, brutally assaulting and killing the Hindus in the national capital, a group of Muslim youths recorded a video message in which they blatantly hurl abuses at the Hindus. They are not only heard using extremely offensive and crude language against the Hindus but openly threatening to rape the Hindu women.

While the video is undated, the statements being made in the video are exactly the sentiments that Muslim mobs harboured while victimising Hindus during the Delhi riots. In the video shared by the Twitter handle @Rahuldewan, four Muslim youths use extremely crude abuses for the Hindu’s living in Gurgaon, Delhi. They openly threaten to rape the Hindu daughters.

One of them audaciously shares a mobile number saying that whoever wants to call is welcome to do so. “I would come and rape your daughter anywhere in Gurgaon”, says the youth.

It’s appalling how these radical Muslims are using social media platforms with impunity to express their deep-seated hate for Hindus without fearing any repercussions.

Read: Chand Bagh ground report: Islamists from Tahir Hussain house destroy wedding of Hindu girl who used to call them ‘bhaijaan’

Exhibiting similar hatred, radical Muslim mobs went on a rampage, amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’ and engaged in arson, stone-pelting and vandalism in the national capital resulting in several deaths, besides damaging to livelihood and properties.

For the past few days, social media has been abuzz with heart-wrenching tales of Hindus who have been victimised by the mob, masquerading as Anti-CAA protestors. The proofs which have emerged over the days are not only a testimony to the brutality unleashed by the Islamist fundamentalist on Hindu’s in the national capital but also confirm that these attacks were not spontaneous but were pre-planned, well-crafted and discreetly organised onslaughts.

