Thursday, March 5, 2020
Home Politics Karnataka: Crisis hits JDS as leaders look to switch loyalties
News ReportsPolitics

Karnataka: Crisis hits JDS as leaders look to switch loyalties

However, party supremo and former Prime Minister, H.D. Deve Gowda dismissed any concern regarding the issue.

OpIndia Staff
JDS seems to lose its relevance.
Engagements125

In what may seem to be a massive setback for the Janta Dal (Secular) or JDS in Karnataka, as rumours are making rounds that senior leader G T Deve Gowda may quit the party to join the BJP. According to a report by Economic Times (ET), many sitting MLAs have been unsettled about their party’s relevance. 

Cracks are forming within Congress-JDS alliance as well as a disgruntled JDU leader told ET that if DK Shivkumar becomes the president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, it will weaken the JDS, especially in the Old Mysuru region. The leader further added that the Vokkalinga community would happily support the Congress leader who could become the Chief Minister if Congress wins the polls.

G.T. Gowda, who defeated the former chief minister Siddaramaiah in 2018 state assembly from Chamundeshwari in Mysuru, has reportedly been keeping away from party affairs. He is believed to have had a secret meeting with BJP Secretary, BL Santosh. G. T. Gowda has been upset about allocation of portfolio as well as denial of ticket to his son.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

However, party supremo and former Prime Minister, H.D. Deve Gowda dismissed any concern regarding the issue. When quizzed, he responded “If someone goes or come again, I will not get disturbed by it, if someone goes. G.T. Gowda had in the past gone to BJP and come back, he had even become Minister here. Now he may again go back (to BJP). Why should I bother?”

Due to mounting pressure within the party they have started preparing for the 2023 assembly polls and have requested poll strategist Prashant Kishor to help them plan their strategy. JDS joins a long list of political suitors like DMK in Tamil Nadu and TMC in Bengal to avail his services to help them win their respective assembly polls. Prashant Kishor has previously worked with the BJP, JDU (where he was part of the party until recently), Samajwadi Party, Congress, YSR Congress and AAP.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Police tracing Bangladeshi criminals in Ankit Sharma case, believe his murder was ‘target killing’: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Ankit Sharma's murderers may have wanted to send a message, say investigators
According to the initial investigation, Ankit Sharma had returned from office around 5 pm on February 25 and stepped out with his friends. Ankit, along with his friend Kalu and a few others were on one side of a 'pulia' (small bridge) while heavy stone-pelting was on from the other side.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

After filing petition in Supreme Court, ‘activist’ Harsh Mander packs up and flies off to US as his ‘justice on the streets’ speech goes viral

OpIndia Staff -

Journalist says US newspaper offered USD 1500 for reporting on Delhi riots on religious lines, reveals about other such ‘news plants’

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV journalist Ravish Kuamr's propaganda fails as police arrests the February 24 shooter who turns out to be an Islamist

Netizens mock NDTV India Editor Ravish Kumar after Delhi riots shooter Mohammad Shahrukh is arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Who is DBigXray, the man who has been altering history using Wikipedia, including the recent article on Delhi Riots: An investigation

Who is DBigXray, the man who has been altering history using Wikipedia, including the recent article on Delhi Riots: An investigation

Nupur J Sharma -
Mohammad Shahrukh arrested on February 3

Arrested Delhi riots shooter Mohammad Shahrukh associated with a notorious gang, parents are drug peddlers

OpIndia Staff -

Online Change petition filed demanding withdrawal of Padma awards of Barkha Dutt and Rajdeep Sardesai

OpIndia Staff -

Prasar Bharati CEO rejects invite by BBC due to its biased coverage of Anti-Hindu Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi anti-Hindu riots: The Wire and NDTV whitewash how a Muslim school was used as an attack base by Islamists and how a Hindu school was brutalised

Anti-Hindu Delhi riots: The Wire and NDTV whitewash how a Muslim school was used as an attack base by Islamists and how a Hindu owned school was brutalised

Nupur J Sharma -

Shekhar Gupta’s ThePrint whitewashes Delhi shooter Shahrukh as ‘TikTok buff, PUBG addict’ who carried pistol ‘to protect his sister’

Editorial Desk -

Watch: “Supreme Court did not save secularism in Ayodhya, so now time has come to hit the streets” Harsh Mander inciting mob violence

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

213,260FansLike
246,457FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com