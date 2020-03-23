Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Home News Reports Kolkata: Presidency University student reveals SFI plot to put fake rape charges against BJP...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports

Kolkata: Presidency University student reveals SFI plot to put fake rape charges against BJP supporters

Sexual harassment allegations against members of the Leftist student organizations have surfaced time and again in Kolkata.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
831

A student of Presidency University, Kolkata has alleged that she was asked by a member of the SFI to ‘sleep with’ people associated with the BJP on the campus so that she could then play the victim card when SFI would come to ‘rescue’ her. In a Facebook post, the student said, “All of this started in first year, when Malyaban Ganguly came up to me and said I should try sleeping with the BJP people in campus and then play a victim card while SFI would come up to rescue me and this is how they would throw BJP out.” Malyaban is an SFI leader.

Source: Facebook

The student said that she was mortified by the suggestion and said that she was ‘shattered’. She then confronted some of her close friends associated with the SFI. She continued, “The story doesn’t end her (sic), few days later, Manjima Dasgupta asked me to come and meet her and talk about this in front of Malyaban Ganguly to make things clear, however I disagreed and we talked somewhat far from Sukumar Da’s place where I found Magur Da and Malyaban talking. Anyway, Manjima di said, this won’t be tolerated by SFI and she would take care that this kind of things don’t happen (sic) and also said that ami jeno egulo arr kauke na boil (I don’t tell anyone else about this).”

Subsequently, the student received calls from several members associated with the SFI and asked whether she had told anyone about the entire matter. She continued, “This is the time, when I found Malyaban Ganguly staring at me creepily in campus, and doing random things like if I’m talking to someone else, he would come and push him/her in a joking way and greet them while he knew that I’m inevitably traumatised by everything that he did.” Furthermore, she revealed a charade was orchestrated to give the pretense that Malyaban Ganguly had been suspended only for her to later find out that the entire matter was a farce.

Source: Facebook
- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The student said that she wouldn’t be taking any legal actions in the matter. She also said several people mocked her for being ‘uncomfortable’ with the entire incident. According to her, they proved that “Songothon shobar cheye boro” (The organization is bigger than everyone). She also said that nobody cared when she suggested that Malyaban apologized to her and sought counseling for his perverse conduct. She, however, said that she doesn’t have proof of the incident.

Another student of the university has also made accusations of sexual misconduct against Malyaban. She has alleged that he tried to kiss her without her consent “made it look like it was consensual” when it was not. Simultaneously, he was going around telling people that she was like his sister. She added, “I confronted him with the help of my friends and my seniors but he kept denying and stating that it was consensual.”

Source: Facebook

OpIndia reached out to the lady for her comments on the allegations she has put across, she told us that the grave allegations she put against SFI are not “tool which could be used to share right wing propaganda”.

Sexual harassment allegations against members of the Leftist student organizations have surfaced time and again in Kolkata. In 2018, a member of the Students Federation of India (SFI) and the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) who happened to be a student at Jadavpur University came forward with her account of the rampant sexual harassment she suffered within the organization. She had also encountered a negligent attitude from her higher-ups when she approached them over the matter.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

Government and Policy

India goes under a 21-day lockdown to fight Coronavirus: Here are the services and essential commodities that will continue to be available

OpIndia Staff -
A national lockdown has been announced across the country by Prime Minister Modi starting at midnight.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: Two new cases reported in West Bengal today taking the total count to 8 in the state

OpIndia Staff -
The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal announced a complete lockdown in the state till 31 March to control Coronavirus
Read more
Government and Policy

Coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi announces country-wide lockdown from 12 AM, 1.3B people to stay home for 21 days

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi announced the national lockdown in his second address to the country regarding the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic on the 24th of March.
Read more
News Reports

‘He began licking my hands, sucking it’, new allegations surface against Presidency University student who wanted to frame ‘BJP supporters’

OpIndia Staff -
Allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct are mounting against SFI member Malyaban Ganguly of Presidency University, Kolkata.
Read more
News Reports

Doctor whose tweets about availability of protective gear for doctors were promoted by Rahul Gandhi admits spreading fake news, deletes account

K Bhattacharjee -
Dr. Kamna Kakkar from PGIMS, Rohtak, claimed that doctors were not being provided masks and gloves by the authorities.
Read more
News Reports

No new Wuhan Coronavirus cases reported in Delhi in the last 40 hours, CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 5,000 each to all construction workers

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi had reported about 30 positive cases of Coronavirus thus far with one patient succumbing to the novel virus
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Bihar: Muslim foreign nationals found hiding in a Patna Mosque to evade coronavirus testing, locals outrage as they have been ‘preaching’ since January

OpIndia Staff -
The total number of Covid-19 cases in India has jumped up to 415 with seven deaths reported so far
Read more
News Reports

Fact-check: Did South African Church pastor make congregants drink Dettol to ‘cure coronavirus’

OpIndia Staff -
Prophet Rufus Phala of AK Spiritual Christian Church has a history of making his followers drink disinfectants such as Dettol
Read more
News Reports

Islamists attack cricketer Mohammad Kaif for supporting PM Modi’s Janta Curfew and thanking healthcare workers

OpIndia Staff -
Cricketer Mohammad Kaif was attacked by Islamists for supporting PM Modi's Janta Curfew and clapping to thank healthcare workers amidst coronavirus outbreak
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Chinese man’s death by Hantavirus causes furore. Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Even as the world is struggling to curb the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus, the Hantavirus has surfaced in China.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: Did Coronavirus spread in Italy due to a Pakistani or due to ‘hug a Chinese’ campaign?

OpIndia Staff -
With the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 coronavirus in Italy, social media has been abuzz with news that the patient zero in Italy has been identified as a Pakistani immigrant who refused to self-isolate.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

215,931FansLike
260,380FollowersFollow
204,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com