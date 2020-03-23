Pakistan: Minister of Education of Sindh tests positive for Wuhan Coronavirus, government deploys Army

Minister of Education and Labour for Sindh, Pakistan, Saeed Ghani, has tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus. Ghani made the revelation in a video posted through his account on Twitter. He said that he was tested a day earlier and its results turned out to be positive.

گذشتہ روز میں نے کورونا وائرس کا ٹیسٹ کروایا جسکی رپورٹ مثبت آئی ہے تاحال جو Symptoms اس وائرس کے بتائے جاتے ہیں ان میں سے مجھے کچھ محسوس نہیں ہورہا اور میں خود کو بالکل صحتمند محسوس کررہا ہوں اور اپنی ذمہ داریاں گھر پر isolation میں رہ کر ادا کررہا ہوں۔ شہری بھی گھروں پر رہیں pic.twitter.com/2vzS7qt0SY — Senator Saeed Ghani (@SaeedGhani1) March 23, 2020

The minister said that he has not felt any symptoms of the infection and felt healthy but nevertheless, he was isolating himself from everyone as he could infect others. “If anyone of my friends and acquaintances feels the symptoms, then please get tested and isolate,” Ghani said. The minister also urged people to take the government’s instruction seriously and advised them to stay at home so that the spread of the pandemic could be curbed.

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry of Pakistan has issued a notification announcing the deployment of the Army across all the provinces of the country including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. As of the moment of writing this report, Pakistan had recorded 873 cases of Covid-19 infections and six deaths due to the virus.

Coronavirus: Interior Ministry has issued notification to deploy Army across all provinces of Pakistan including AJK and GB. pic.twitter.com/b8kwRlY7c7 — The Nation (@The_Nation) March 23, 2020

Pakistan has not been able to handle the pandemic very well. Earlier, shocking visuals had emerged of the quarantine camps in the country that showed that the facilities were extremely unhygienic and filthy and thus, would not help in curbing the spread of the virus at all.