Sunday, March 29, 2020
Home News Reports Pakistan heaps praise on China amid Coronavirus pandemic, Imran Khan’s advisor says stranded students...
News Reports

Pakistan heaps praise on China amid Coronavirus pandemic, Imran Khan’s advisor says stranded students in Wuhan grateful to Pakistan for not evacuating them

"Today, now that the disease is spreading in Pakistan, the same students are thanking the government for not evacuating them and requesting us to take care of their families in the same way they were looked after by the Chinese government," Zafar said.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
China snubs Pakistan ahead of Modi-Xi meet, announces support for bilateral resolution in presence of Imran Khan
Chinese President Xi Jinping with Imran Khan, image via News24Online
121

Pakistan’s bonhomie with China continues in the wake of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic. Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Sunday said that the Pakistani students who were left to their own in China by their government are now thanking the Pakistani authorities for not evacuating them. Briefing a team of doctors from China at the National Institute of Health (NIH) in Islamabad, Zafar said that it was a tough decision for them but they just followed instructions from the Chinese.

“Today, now that the disease is spreading in Pakistan, the same students are thanking the government for not evacuating them and requesting us to take care of their families in the same way they were looked after by the Chinese government,” Zafar said. He said that when Pakistani President Arif Alvi Umar and their Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi visited China recently, they spoke to the students in Wuhan, the epicenter of the pandemic, through Skype.

“They [students] thanked the president and said that the decision [to not bring them back] was the right thing to do, even though their families were pressuring the government to do so,” Zafar added. He also said, “The world has a lot to learn from China regarding the prevention and control of communicable diseases.”

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The Government of Pakistan has proven itself to be thoroughly inept in curbing the pandemic. Even as the virus spread like wildfire, the authorities in the country were busy appeasing Islamic clerics in the country and assuring them that Mosques will not be shut down in the wake of the pandemic. Furthermore, an event organized by the Tableeghi Jamaat near Lahore has ensured that the virus has spread far and wide within the country and even to foreign lands. Indeed, it has become a breeding ground for the crisis.

Pakistan’s profuse praises for the Chinese government is not surprising in the wake of the pandemic is not surprising given their recent antics. The relationship between the two countries has strengthened manifolds as China has been providing economic assistance to the country as part of their efforts towards becoming a global hegemony. Over time, Imran Khan has turned a blind eye to the persecution of Uighur Muslims in China even as he rants and rails for the Ummah for the supposed ‘plight of Muslims’ in India.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan heaps praise on China amid Coronavirus pandemic, Imran Khan’s advisor says stranded students in Wuhan grateful to Pakistan for not evacuating them

OpIndia Staff -
The world has a lot to learn from China regarding the prevention and control of communicable diseases: Imran Khan’s adviser said
Read more
News Reports

UP Govt takes over Jaypee Sports City to house migrants returning from Delhi in quarantine

OpIndia Staff -
Authorities in Noida have decided to take over the Jaypee Sports City in order to house the migrants fleeing to UP from Delhi.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus fight: Assam man offers to donate 4 acres of land to build a hospital for treatment of COVID-19 patients

OpIndia Staff -
Krishna Mahanta has written a letter to the Kaliabor Sub-Divisional Officer offering to donate land for COvid-19 hospital
Read more
Government and Policy

Centre directs States to seal borders and prevent outflux of migrant workers in the wake of coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
Migrant workers who have violated lockdown guidelines and travelled to other states are to be kept under quarantine for 14 days.
Read more
Opinions

People of Maharashtra are suffering for a mistake they didn’t make and will continue to suffer if Uddhav Thackeray govt lets the Coronavirus spread

shwetashalini1100 -
The failure of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray as a decision-maker and a leader in the Covid-19 war
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Infosys employee Mujeeb Mohammad arrested for asking people to ‘spread the virus’ by sneezing in public, fired by the company

OpIndia Staff -
Although earlier Infosys said that it could be a case of mistaken identity, later they admitted he was their employee & fired him
Read more
News Reports

PM Narendra Modi launches “Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund” to receive public donations for fight against Covid-19

OpIndia Staff -
This fund will enable micro-donations and large number of people will be able to contribute with smallest of denominations
Read more
News Reports

Manufactured crisis? Delhi govt cut electricity and water supply of migrant workers​, told them buses were waiting for them at UP border

OpIndia Staff -
Essentially, it seems like the Delhi government manufactured a crisis and forced migrant workers to flock to the UP border amidst Coronavirus lockdown
Read more
News Reports

Ramayana in the digital​ age: The first​ episode crashes Doordarshan website, top searched in India on Google

OpIndia Staff -
As the first episode of Ramayan went live, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana on Doordarshan become the top search on Google in India
Read more
News Reports

Abu Khalid al-Hindi who attacked Sikhs in Afghanistan was one Mohammed Sajid from Kasargod ISIS module, Kerala: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Terrorist who attacked Sikhs in Afghanistan was one Mohammed Sajid Kuthirummal who had escaped from Kasargod, Kerala in 2015 to join ISIS
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

216,538FansLike
265,101FollowersFollow
207,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com