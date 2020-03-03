Tuesday, March 3, 2020
Home News Reports Delhi Police detains leftist students protestors protesting against CAA at Ram Lila Maidan over lack of permission
News Reports

Delhi Police detains leftist students protestors protesting against CAA at Ram Lila Maidan over lack of permission

The protests sites have often been a flash-point where anti-CAA protesters are goaded into attacking the law enforcement personnel.

OpIndia Staff
Young India National Committee is a left and left-leaning student body organisation which came together against CAA
Engagements65

The Delhi Police on Tuesday preemptively detained several anti-CAA demonstrators protesting at the Ramlila Maidaan after they arrived to participate in a march against the new Citizenship Law. The protest rally was called upon by the Young India Coordination Committee, which comprised members of as many as 50 leftist and left-leaning students bodies.

The Delhi Police detained the protesting students claiming that they did not have the prerequisite permission for carrying out a march to Parliament.

Former JNUSU president N Sail Balaji, who was spearheading the protest march said that they had submitted an application seeking permission for holding a protest rally on February 27 but they were only informed about the permission being rejected on Monday, i.e March 1. Balaji claimed that it was a last-minute communication from the police’s end.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Soon after the government passed the Citizenship Amendment Act in December 2019, protests erupted in some parts of the country against the legislation. A group of over 50 students organisations from many public and private universities launched a committee called as ‘Young India National Coordination Committee’ on December 24 with the aim to bolster the campaign against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, National Register of Citizen (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

The committee declared a crusade against the CAA, NPR and NRC and announced that will make attempts to coordinate protests across the country. Kawalpreet Kaur, Delhi University student and president of the left-leaning All India Students’ Association (AISA) spoke at the press conference that Young India Coordination Committee would bring together students group as a coordinated unit and intensify the protest against CAA until the government revoked the law.

Read: Propaganda website AltNews gives clean chit to Tahir Hussain, prime accused in Ankit Sharma murder, based on shoddy ‘evidence’: Read details

Chaos had engulfed several parts of the National Capital last week as anti-CAA protesters went on a rampage, attacking pro-CAA supporters and causing grave damage to public property. The National Capital was soon aflame with communal conflagration as Muslim mob ran riot in the northeast Delhi, specifically targeting Hindu localities, shops and religious places of worship. A frenzied Muslim mob atop AAP councillor Tahir Hussain’s house not only attacked Hindu locals in the region by throwing petrol bombs and stones but also vandalised a Shiva temple in the opposite lane. IB sleuth Ankit Sharma was also reportedly dragged by the mob from inside Tahir’s building before his body was found abandoned in a nearby ditch in Chand Bagh.

The protests sites have often been a flash-point where anti-CAA protesters are goaded into attacking the law enforcement personnel. With this view in mind and the prevalent situation, the Delhi Police denied granting permission to the demonstrators to carry out an anti-CAA rally and stoke passions in the city.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Watch: Delhi riots pre-planned? Umar Khalid seen inciting people to take to the streets against Modi govt while Trump visits

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim mobs had unleashed violence and arson on the streets of Delhi on February 24
A video has surfaced, where JNU's 'Tukde Tukde' gang activist Umar Khalid is seen inciting people to take to the street and 'fight against the ruling party' on February 24.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Who is DBigXray, the man who has been altering history using Wikipedia, including the recent article on Delhi Riots: An investigation

Who is DBigXray, the man who has been altering history using Wikipedia, including the recent article on Delhi Riots: An investigation

Nupur J Sharma -

Journalist says US newspaper offered USD 1500 for reporting on Delhi riots on religious lines, reveals about other such ‘news plants’

OpIndia Staff -

Actor Tusshar Kapoor cautions against one-sided reportage on Delhi’s anti-Hindu riots in international media, gets attacked by Islamists

OpIndia Staff -
Ankit Sharma

Delhi riots: Ankit Sharma was stabbed over 400 times for four to six hours, ‘never seen such mutilation in our life,’ say forensic doctors

OpIndia Staff -
Gurugram Police cracks down on Muslims who threatened to rape Hindus

Gurugram police acts on CM’s Khattar’s tweet, arrests 2 Muslim men threatening violence against Hindus

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi announces he is contemplating quitting social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: Muslim youths hurl abuses at Hindus, openly threaten to rape Hindu women in a now viral video

OpIndia Staff -

After Ravish Kumar changed Mohammad Shahrukh to Anurag Mishra, the Hindu man has started receiving threats

OpIndia Staff -

Thappad, directed by abusive, anti-Hindu filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, bombs at box office: Here is how much it earned on Day 1

OpIndia Staff -
Body of one 'Bhaijaan' was kept in home for over 24 hours and was sent to post-mortem only after compensation was announced

Muslim rioters kept a dead body in their house for 24 hours, sent to autopsy only after compensation was announced: Delhi Riots ground report

Keshav Malan -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

212,467FansLike
244,348FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com