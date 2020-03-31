Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Home Media Journalist who called Dr Kalam ‘Bomb daddy’ now wants 700 MPs to be arrested...
Editor's picksMediaNews Reports

Journalist who called Dr Kalam ‘Bomb daddy’ now wants 700 MPs to be arrested just to shield superspreader Jamaatis who deliberately risked public health

Expressing disapproval of those asking for the arrest of Tablighi Jamaat members who attended the function in Nizamuddin, Ghose tried to draw a reprehensible equivalence.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Sagarika Ghose absolves Tablighi Jamaatis as Nizamuddin emerges as new hotspot
432

‘Journalist’ Sagarika Ghose, infamous for her legendary journalism of determining one’s religion by a mere cursory glance at his semen, today made a perverted comparison while defending the superspreader Jamaatis who congregated at Nizamuddin amidst coronavirus lockdown and deliberately attempted to jeopardise public health.

Expressing disapproval of those asking for the arrest of Tablighi Jamaat members who attended the function in Nizamuddin, Ghose tried to draw a reprehensible equivalence by tweeting that people asking the arrest of Tablighi Jamaat should also ask for the arrest of Kanika Kapoor, her VIP hosts, all Madhya Pradesh MLAs holding meetings and all the 700 MPs of both the houses for attending parliament.

It is imperative to note here that in 2002 when Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, often called the Missile Man for his immense contribution in aerospace, Sagarika Ghose had a total meltdown and referred to him as ‘Bomb Daddy’ in an opinion piece.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Members of Tablighi Jamaat defied lockdown restrictions and congregated in Nizamuddin. At least 1500 people attended the gathering, posing a serious risk of spreading the coronavirus. As feared, 300 of those who attended the function were later hospitalised for exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 while 10 died from the novel contagion. Foreign members from Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia were also present in the congregation. The police have cordoned off the Nizamuddin Basti after the area showed a spike in COVID-19 cases. The agencies are now tracking all others from across the country who had travelled to Nizamuddin and attended Jamaat’s function.

Read: Hinduon se azadi? Sagarika Ghose hails Islamic invaders and mass murderers as patriotic kings and freedom fighters

However, in her bid to take up the cudgel for the defiant holdouts of Tablighi Jamaat, who showed no regards for the public health system and the country’s fight against the deadly contagion, Sagarika attempted to extenuate them by drawing up a ludicrous analogy with parliamentarians functioning to deliberate on the country’s response to the pandemic that has wreaked havoc across the world, particularly in Europe where Italy has so far witnessed 11500 deaths and Spain has seen around 4000 deaths.

India has not been immune to this scourge of coronavirus. The cases of COVID-19 are steadily rising in the country with the nation recording the biggest single-day spike in the number of cases, taking past the tally to more than 1300. People from across the country visited the event held by Tablighi Jamaat which has now emerged as a hotspot of the coronavirus, akin to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in South Korea, which was accounted for 80 per cent of the country’s coronavirus cases. Now, various cases of COVID-19 in different parts of the country, from Kashmir to Andaman, who had travelled to the Jamaat event in Nizamuddin or had come in contact with people who had attended the congregation are now coming to the fore.

It is rather disingenuous on Sagarika’s part to compare the large congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat in contravention of lockdown restrictions to the conscientious parliamentarians risking their lives and slogging to stave off an imminent threat to the nation. It is patently incorrect to equate legislators with a bunch of rabid fundamentalists for whom Constitution is nothing more than a paper while regarding their own religion as a law unto itself. For these religious fanatics, the primacy of their faith is paramount, even if it entails risking public health system and endangering thousands of innocent lives.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Indian Cricketers shamelessly donating to Shahid Afridi Foundation to supposedly fight Coronavirus seem to have no self-respect: Here is why

OpIndia Staff -
Former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh are voicing their support for the Shahid Afridi Foundation despite the fact that the Pakistani cricketer on numerous occasions has made crass remarks about India and Hindus.
Read more
News Reports

Wuhan coronavirus: Who needs a mask, how to use a mask and how to prevent infection, read details

OpIndia Staff -
The more the number of people, the more likely of the spread of the virus. Staying isolated and not coming in contact with a lot of people is the only way to contain the spread of the disease.
Read more
Entertainment

Coronavirus: Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19 for 5th time

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor has been tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus yet again. This was her 5th test in past 10 days.
Read more
Media

Journalist who called Dr Kalam ‘Bomb daddy’ now wants 700 MPs to be arrested just to shield superspreader Jamaatis who deliberately risked public health

OpIndia Staff -
'Journalist' Sagarika Ghose today made a perverted comparison while defending the superspreader Jamaatis who congregated at Nizamuddin amidst coronavirus lockdown and deliberately attempted to jeopardise public health.
Read more
Crime

Wuhan Coronavirus: Bengaluru Crime Branch seizes 12,000 fake N95 masks in a raid

OpIndia Staff -
Reports say that the accused have already sold masks worth Rs 1 crore.
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat and its links to terrorist organizations: History of association to Al Qaeda, Taliban and Kashmiri terrorists

OpIndia Staff -
The links of Tablighi Jamaat with terrorist organizations such as the Al Qaeda become hugely significant.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Delhi: Dozens of coronavirus cases across the country traced to Tablighi Jamat Mosque in Nizamuddin, hundreds in hospital, 2000 quarantined, area sealed off

OpIndia Staff -
A medical camp has been set up in the area and samples are being tested. Drones have been deployed to maintain strict vigilance over movements. As per reports, over 2000 people in the area are under quarantine.
Read more
News Reports

We’re not rich like US, but we’ve Islam: Pakistan PM announces ways to fight Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Imran Khan, in his address to his nation on March 30, praised China, the country which unleashed Wuhan coronavirus on rest of the world.
Read more
News Reports

China refuses to allow discussion on Wuhan Coronavirus in UNSC, blocks draft that called for “full transparency” over the outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
The UNSC is divided on its proposal on the pandemic. China has also objections regarding the terminology of the proposal.
Read more
News Reports

King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand goes into isolation with his harem of 20 concubines in Germany, books an entire luxury hotel

OpIndia Staff -
Thailand King Maha Vajiralongkorn has booked out the entire Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl in Bavaria, with permission from local council
Read more
News Reports

Infosys employee Mujeeb Mohammad arrested for asking people to ‘spread the virus’ by sneezing in public, fired by the company

OpIndia Staff -
Although earlier Infosys said that it could be a case of mistaken identity, later they admitted he was their employee & fired him
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

216,722FansLike
267,038FollowersFollow
208,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com