During the course of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, we have witnessed a continuous attempt to whitewash the anti-Hindu bigotry that was inherent in these protests from the very beginning. Despite overwhelming evidence that the protests were sparked by Islamic extremism and not constitutional values, liberals continued to ally with these antisocial elements because it served their political agenda. Sagarika Ghose, a prominent propagandist in the mainstream media, continued with the Islamist, anti-CAA agenda.

Recently, she posted a tweet where she glorified Jihadis who had committed unspeakable atrocities against Hindus. According to Sagarika, people such as Siraj-ud-Daulah, Tipu Sultan and Bahadur Shah Zafar were India’s “great patriotic kings”.

Thought for new year: India’s great patriotic kings who fought the British until their dying breath: 1) Siraj-ud-daulah Battle of Plassey 2) Tipu Sultan at Seringapatam. 3) Sepoys of 1857 raised up Bahadur Shah Zafar as the last enduring symbol of India’s struggle for freedom. 🙏 — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) December 29, 2019

The logical inconsistencies in the arguments of liberals are only exceeded by their undaunted hypocrisy. On one hand, it is argued that India did not exist before 1947 while on the other hand, Islamic despots are held up as “great patriotic kings”. Quite obviously, liberals don’t care about the truth, they only care about the agenda and their agenda requires the glorification of Islamic despots from time to time.

Furthermore, Tipu Sultan was a genocidal maniac. He relished torturing Hindus and he was proud of the fact that he committed genocide of Hindus, as a proper Jihadi. Siraj-ud-Daulah, on the other hand, did not care much about patriotic feelings either and was fighting solely to maintain his own power. He was the last independent Nawab of Bengal. It is a testament to the brutalities committed against Hindus by the Islamic regimes in Bengal that most Hindus welcomed British rule in the region.

The tale of Bahadur Shah Zafar is more complicated. While the War of 1857 has been established as the ‘First War of Independence’ in the popular imagination, it was anything but. It certainly wasn’t a tale of ‘Hindu-Muslim Unity’ as it is made out to be. It was a diverse set of groups temporarily collaborating with each other to achieve a strategic objective. The Sepoys raising Zafar as the face of the rebellion had more to do with realpolitik than any real devotion towards the man.

Sagarika Ghose’s version of history is typical of liberals who blame the British for everything that is wrong with Hindu-Muslim relations. In reality, there has never really been any significant period in the last thousand years when Hindu-Muslim relations have been healthy. However, a conscious effort is made to blame the British for all the divisiveness between Hindus and Muslims so that Nehru’s secular-liberal worldview can be justified.

The fact of the matter is, there were three competing powers fighting for control over the Indian subcontinent until 1947. The battle for supremacy ended with the British leaving the Indian subcontinent and Islamic Supremacists carving out Pakistan for themselves. Therefore, for Sagarika Ghose to claim that Islamic rulers were ‘freedom fighters’ for India is a ridiculous claim. Pakistan may consider them freedom fighters if they choose but for India, they were nothing more than butchers.

These are the inherent contradictions within the Republic of India that have persisted since Independence. These are the contradictions that are getting resolved today. There might be a few hiccups down the line but before long, peace will prevail. Liberals like Sagarika Ghose have attempted to create Hindu-Muslim harmony by lying and through the distortion of history but as all know, harmonious relationships cannot ever be maintained on a foundation of lies.

Sagarika Ghose’s tweet appears particularly distasteful because she has completely ignored the fact that the current wave of anti-CAA protests is driven almost entirely by Islamic Extremists. Slogans such as “Hinduon Se Azadi” and “Kaafiron se Azadi” were heard in these protests. The protesters, quite clearly, adhere to the same ideology as did Tipu Sultan.

The consistent refusal to see Tipu Sultan for what he was and continuous denial of the nature of the anti-CAA protests speaks volumes for the intellectual honesty of liberals. It’s only the power that they care about. Truth can be merrily be sacrificed at the altar of power. If calls for freedom from Hindus and Kaafirs is what gives them power, then they will happily support such demands from their rooftops.