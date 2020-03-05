Friday, March 6, 2020
Days after the Delhi riots, Shaheen Bagh seems to be losing steam as media partners abandon the anti-CAA protest site: Report

Republic said that there were 500 security personnel for just 25 protestors at Shaheen Bagh.

OpIndia Staff
Shaheen Bagh loses steam with only 25 protestors present on Thursday, (courtesy: Republic TV)
Days after Islamist mobs ran riots in Delhi, engaging in arson, vandalism, stone-pelting, brutally massacring innocent Hindus and damaging public properties running in Lakhs, the Shaheen Bagh protestors, who have been occupying the protest site in Delhi for almost 3 months, causing grave inconvenience to the lakhs of daily commuters, seem to have vacated the protest site now.

According to a report by The Republic TV, the protesters at Shaheen Bagh seem to have deserted the protest site on Thursday as only a handful turned up for what they claimed their democratic right to protest against the government’s move to bring in the CAA.

It is being believed that the main reason behind this sudden development in the fact that the media partners who had thronged the venue regularly earlier have stopped visiting the place now.

One protestor who remained there, while speaking to Republic TV, said that a Hindi news channel that used to send up to seven anchors to the protest isn’t sending even a single reporter anymore. What’s more disturbing is that their regular serving of food at the venue, the Biryani specifically, has also been disrupted.

The area which was once a witness to an enormous gathering of Islamist fundamentalists shouting anti-India, anti-government and Azaadi slogans was on Thursday visited by only a handful people, exceedingly outnumbered by the security personnel deployed there to ensure their safety. Republic said that there were 500 security personnel for just 25 protestors at Shaheen Bagh.

Since December 15, 2019, protesters gathered at Shaheen Bagh and blocked one of the arterial roads in Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The protest site was accused of being an independent enclave where participation of people was regulated based on their political inclinations and past predispositions. It also witnessed anti-India and pro-Azaadi slogans being chanted by the demonstrators.

The protests at Shaheen Bagh is fuelled by Islamic supremacy beside causing unprecedented traffic woes for daily commuters have also led to job losses.

According to reports, at least 250 retail stores and commercial outlets have been shut for the past three months, owing to the protests at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). This has affected approximately 3000 workers and resulted in a loss of ₹150 crores worth of business transactions.

The Supreme Court had appointed “interlocutors” to resolve the deadlock, however, it was reported that the Shaheen Bagh protestors had put up seven conditions to the Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors to decide on vacating the protest site, which they have illegally occupied since December 15, 2019.

On one side these protests raged on, while on the other side Delhi was gripped by anti-Hindu riots as Islamist mobs had taken over the streets of Delhi. What started as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which expedites citizenship to persecuted minorities of neighbouring Islamic Nations, turned into full scare anti-Hindu riots soon.

Who is DBigXray, the man who has been altering history using Wikipedia, including the recent article on Delhi Riots: An investigation

Anti-Hindu Delhi riots: The Wire and NDTV whitewash how a Muslim school was used as an attack base by Islamists and how a Hindu owned school was brutalised

