Saturday, February 22, 2020
Shaheen Bagh Islamists put seven conditions to SC-appointed interlocutors to end their illegal occupation of public road: Here is what they are

The sheer arrogance of these anti-India protestors at Shaheen Bagh to put up conditions to vacate the roads comes three days after the failure of talks between the protestors and the SC-appointed interlocutors. 

OpIndia Staff
Shaheen Bagh
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran at Shaheen Bagh(Source: India Today)
A delegation of Shaheen Bagh women “protestors” on Saturday has set seven conditions to SC-appointed interlocutor Sadhana Ramachandran to end their illegal occupation of the public road on the fourth day of the mediation talks, reports Republic TV. Shaheen Bagh, the Islamist protest against CAA and NRC is the one where Jinnah Wali Azadi slogans were raised.

According to the reports, the ‘protestors’ of Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of anti-India and anti-Hindu propaganda in the name of anti-CAA protests, have put up seven conditions to the Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors to decide on vacating the protest site, which they have illegally occupied since December 15, 2019.

Here are the seven conditions of the Shaheen Bagh protestors:

  1. Provide security to protestors by providing an aluminium sheet between protests and road in order to open half of the road.
  2. Revoke all cases against Jamia students.
  3. No National Population Registry in Delhi.
  4. Investigation on all inflammatory speeches
  5. Create an alternate protest site in Shaheen Bagh itself.
  6. Revoke all cases against youngsters who were booked for Shaheen Bagh protests.
  7. Cognizance of the deaths due to anti-CAA protests throughout India.

The sheer arrogance of these anti-India protestors at Shaheen Bagh to put up conditions to vacate the public road comes three days after the failure of talks between the protestors and the SC-appointed interlocutors.

Earlier, the women of the Shaheen Bagh protests were caught getting tutored by ‘activist’ Teesta Setalvad, who has been earlier accused of embezzling 2002 riot victims’ money, ahead of their meeting with interlocutors.

A two-Judge Bench of the Supreme Court comprising of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph had directed senior advocates, Sadhana Ramachandran and Sanjay Hegde, to act as interlocutors and convince the Shaheen Bagh protestors to relocate to an alternative place. The order came at the backdrop of two petitions filed in the apex court, seeking clearance of Shaheen Bagh area and the Kalindi Kunj Road.

It is notable here that lawyer Sanjay Hegde has been caught spreading fake news several times. After Twitter had suspended his account, he had even stated that he will take Twitter to the international court.

Shaheen Bagh

