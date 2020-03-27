Friday, March 27, 2020
Watch: Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar ‘praises’ doctors and nurses fighting coronavirus, says they are doing ‘Jihad’

Just a week back, Shoaib Akhtar had shared another video slamming the Chinese. Akhtar had taken to his YouTube channel to question the Chinese for eating 'non-halal' animals like bats and then spreading the virus across the globe.

Shoaib Akhtar calls the work of doctors, nurses and paramedics as 'Jihad'
Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, image via YouTube
Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, who has been lately making videos on Chinese coronavirus, has declared that the work of all the doctors who are fighting the Chinese pandemic is doing nothing short of ‘Jihad’.

Shoaib Akhtar took to his YouTube channel on Thursday to express his gratitude to the frontline health workers across the world who have risked their lives to limit the spread of the Chinese pandemic COVID-19. Akhtar also urged the people to express their gratitude by hosting a white flag on top of their houses on Friday.

“We should salute our sisters, nurses, paramedics and all the health workers for the service they have rendered. As today is the day of ‘Jummah’ (weekly Friday prayers), we shall hoist white flags on top of our houses to express our gratitude to these people,” said the former Pakistan fast bowler.

Akhtar also praised the health workers for risking their lives. “We stand in solidarity with you. You are not alone in this war. You have sacrificed yourself on the line of duty. I salute you,” he added.

However, Akhtar called the noble work of saving lives as ‘Jihad’, or Islamic religious war.

“What you are doing is nothing less than ‘Jihad’, you are fighting to save humanity. The doctors who are fighting to save people across the world are following the real principles of ‘Jihad’,” said Shoaib Akhtar as he indirectly referred doctors as ‘Mujahid’ – the Arabic word for Jihadists.

Just a week back, Shoaib Akhtar had shared another video slamming the Chinese. Akhtar had taken to his YouTube channel to question the Chinese for eating ‘non-halal’ animals like bats and then spreading the virus across the globe.

“When Allah has given so many halal animals, why eat bats and spread the virus?”, Shoaib Akhtar had questioned Chinese for their food behaviour which is largely being held responsible for the Chinese COVID-19 pandemic.

Shoaib Akhtar had also stoked a controversy after he had compared coronavirus related preventive lockdown to the curfew in Kashmir for internal security reasons.

The number of coronavirus patients in Pakistan has reached to 1,179, according to the latest official data. It is reported that at least 8 people have died due to Chinese Coronavirus in Pakistan.

