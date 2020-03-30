In a video that has gone viral on social media, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath can be heard rebuking the District Magistrate strongly over preparation to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak. The rebuke came at a meeting to analyse the increasing COVID-19 cases in the region and the recent migrant crisis at the UP-Delhi border. Yogi told the DM to stop speaking nonsense and not keep on blaming each other. It was all captured on camera.

#BREAKING: UP CM @myogiadityanath hits out at Noida DM during a meeting today to analyse latest #COVID19 cases in the region and the migrant crisis between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Asks him to stop speaking rubbish as alert was issued almost two months ago. Video: @adityatiwaree pic.twitter.com/jaadbO4lWc — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) March 30, 2020

Yogi told the Noida DM, “Bakwaas band karo apna (Stop speaking nonsense). You have ruined the atmosphere here by doing such nonsense. Instead of fulfilling your responsibilities, you blame each other. And we had issued an alert two months earlier here, for the whole state.” It is not clear what the context of Yogi’s words were and in response to what they were said. But it is quite clear that he was very angry with the person his words were directed at.

As per reports, the Noida DM has now asked for a leave of three months and requested that he be relieved of his duties. In a letter to the General Secretary, B.N. Singh, the DM, has said that he does not wish to continue in the position due to personal reasons. He also requested for someone else to be appointed on his behalf.

Source: Aditya Raj Kaul/Twitter

Meanwhile, Singh has been transferred and Suhas LY will be the new district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R.K. Tiwari said.

Gautam Budh Nagar has witnessed a spurt in cases and it has the highest number of cases among all regions of the Uttar Pradesh. As per Covid19org, the district had 30 cases as of the time of writing this report. The district has emerged as one of the hotspots for the spread of the virus in the state.