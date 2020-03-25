Thursday, March 26, 2020
Uttarakhand: 37-year-old Australian woman comes to meet her 17-year-old lover, gets quarantined by authorities

The boy told the officials that he met her while working as a chef in a hotel in Goa. After that, they had met several times in Kolkata as well.

OpIndia Staff

37-year-old Australian tourist quarantined in Haldwani after she came to meet her 17-year-old lover
Representational image picture courtesy: Greater Kashmir
A 37-year-old woman from Australia reached Kathgodam railway station from Kolkata on Monday in the Ranikhet express to meet her 17-year-lover. Railway officials were stirred to see her walking alone on the platform. She was screened by medical staff at the station.

As per a report in Amar Ujala, the woman told the authorities that she was going to meet her ‘husband’ who lives in Nainital. After police contacted the ‘husband’ who actually turned out to be a 17-year-old ‘boyfriend’ from Pangot, Nainital, the boy reached Kathgodam railway station to receive her. The lover denied being her husband and told the authorities that the woman is his girlfriend. Meanwhile, the medical staff had screened the woman, as well as a team of doctors from the administration had reached the railway station with the ambulance.

The boy told the officials that he met her while working as a chef in a hotel in Goa. After that, they had met several times in Kolkata as well. The woman told the authorities that she has been in India since last year. She had reached Moradabad from Varanasi with a friend who was detained in Moradabad. As per the report, the woman has now been quarantined in Haldwani itself and will not be sent to Nainital.

Two foreigners fled quarantine, Caught later

In another incident, two foreign tourists had fled the quarantine ward of BD Pandey hospital in Nainital on Monday. Later, police and the SDRF team caught the two foreigners and sent them to the quarantine ward at Motinagar Haldwani after bringing them to the hospital. However, both of them were tested negative of the novel coronavirus.

As per reports, an Israeli youth and a Belgian woman came to India at different times. After visiting many places, both had reached Nainital on 20 March. The two tourists couldn’t find a hotel anywhere in Nainital so on Friday evening they had reached BD Pandey hospital and requested the doctors to test them.

The hospital’s senior Physicians had conducted a health checkup of the foreigners and had admitted them to quarantine ward. The SDRF team was deployed outside the ward of the foreigners to monitor, but around 10:30 am the next day both of them escaped from the hospital by dodging the SDRF team.

The hospital management soon reported the disappearance of the tourists from the hospital to the district administration and the police. After the search operation of two hours, they were found at the egg market in Mallital. The jawans of SDRF and police caught and brought them to BD Pandey hospital, from where they were sent to quarantine ward at Motinagar in Haldwani.

The state of Uttarkhand had been under lockdown from March 22.

