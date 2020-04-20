Thursday, April 9, 2020
20 hotspots identified and sealed off in Delhi, first positive coronavirus case reported in Lutyen’s area, masks mandatory

The 20 hotspots to be sealed include Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti, Dwarka's Shahjahanabad society, parts of Mayur Vihar, Patparganj, Malviya Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Seemapuri, Vasundhara Enclave and Dilshad Garden.

OpIndia Staff

20 coronavirus hotspots have been sealed off in Delhi
Bengali market in Delhi/ Image Source: Deccan herald
The Delhi government has decided to seal off twenty coronavirus hotspots in the national capital from Thursday in an effort to limit the spread of the Chinese pandemic coronavirus.

Reportedly, in a significant decision, the Delhi government has also made face masks compulsory for people stepping out of their homes in the national capital, where 576 cases of coronavirus have been reported so far. 

“Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of coronavirus substantially. Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth masks will be eligible too,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday evening.

The 20 hotspots to be sealed include Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti, Dwarka’s Shahjahanabad society, parts of Mayur Vihar, Patparganj, Malviya Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Seemapuri, Vasundhara Enclave and Dilshad Garden. 

The popular Bengali Market near Mandi House was also sealed on Wednesday after three local residents tested positive for coronavirus. The positive case in Bengali Market makes the first case in the Lutyens’ area of the national capital.

The person who has tested positive for the virus is a resident of an area that is close to a place of worship in the Bengali market. The NDMC has also ordered to immediately sanitise Bengali Market area under the containment plan to prevent the spread of the fast-spreading virus. Delhi Police had also decided to immediately cordon off the area to prevent movement of people.

Reportedly, two persons working in Bengali Market were found to having symptoms, who were living in unhygienic conditions and a further field test revealed that 35 people were living in a pastry shop without maintaining social distancing.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry, on Wednesday, confirmed that the total coronavirus cases in India have now risen to 5274 – out of which, 4714 cases are currently active. In Delhi alone, 576 cases of coronavirus have been reported so far. The figure includes nine people who died and 21 who recovered.

