Friday, April 10, 2020
Home News Reports '₹500 currency notes' lying unattended at a colony in Lucknow casts aspersions about deliberate...
News Reports

‘₹500 currency notes’ lying unattended at a colony in Lucknow casts aspersions about deliberate attempts to spread Coronavirus

The cops were called in and a doctor was also briefed about the situation. The notes were kept separately for 24 hours. No police action has been initiated to track the video. While ensuring social distancing, the residents of the colony engaged in serious discussion beyond midnight about how currency notes were used to spread coronavirus.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Lucknow residents believe ₹500 currency note was kept to spread Coronavirus
Representative Image (Photo Credits: DNA India)
1

On Thursday, two unattended currency notes of ₹500 created a sense of panic among the residents in Paper Mill Colony, Lucknow. The locals insisted that the notes were kept on the road to deliberately transmit the Wuhan Coronavirus infection. Police suspect that the panic was triggered by a Whatsapp video that has also been doing the rounds on social media.

In the viral video, a woman can be heard saying that someone rang their doorbell and had left a ₹500 rupee note on the doormat. The son then sprayed sanitiser on the currency note and cautiously slid it under the neighbour’s door. He then retreated back into his room. The contentious video had created mass hysteria among the residents of Paper Mill Colony.

The cops were called in and a doctor was also briefed about the situation. The notes were kept separately for 24 hours. No police action has been initiated to track the video. While ensuring social distancing, the residents of the colony engaged in serious discussion beyond midnight about how currency notes were used to spread coronavirus. They only left to their respective houses after the police intervened.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Read: Pakistan may send Coronavirus infected Muslim men to India via Nepal to spread​ pandemic, says Bihar police: Report

The fear of the residents of Lucknow’s paper Mill Colony may well be grounded on certain events in the recent past. Earlier, the Nashik police had taken to Twitter to inform that a Muslim man, whose video of licking and wiping nose with a bunch of currency notes and calling Coronavirus a punishment by Allah was doing rounds on social media, was in the police custody. The Muslim man in the video used few 500 denominations notes to wipe his nose and mouth as he looked into the camera and said, “There is no cure for a disease like Corona because it is the punishment of Allah, for you people.”

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Terrorists might use coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to launch bio-terror attack across the world: UN chief

OpIndia Staff -
Secretary General of UN Antonio Guterres cautioned UNSC that Coronavirus pandemic is threatening international security as terrorists might use this opportunity to launch a bio-terror attack.
Read more
News Reports

‘₹500 currency notes’ lying unattended at a colony in Lucknow casts aspersions about deliberate attempts to spread Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
The locals insisted that the currency notes were kept on the road in Paper Mill Colony, Lucknow to deliberately transmit the Wuhan Coronavirus infection.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus pandemic worsened in the Kashmir Valley after over 800 people hid their travel history: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Around 184 people in Jammu (32) and Kashmir Valley (152) had been diagnosed with the deadly Chinese virus.
Read more
News Reports

Corona positive Delhi Congress leader booked for hiding his visit to Markaz Nizamuddin, village Deenpur declared containment zone due to his negligence

OpIndia Staff -
The local Delhi Congress leader, who was a former councillor, had deliberately kept his visit to congregation organised at Markaz Nizamuddin by Tablighi Jamaat hidden from the Delhi Police
Read more
News Reports

65-year-old Nizamuddin Markaz attendee dies of Coronavirus in Assam, the first COVID-19 casualty in North-East India

OpIndia Staff -
The 65-year old man had a travel history from Saudi Arabia and had attended Nizamuddin Markaz event last month.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai police running a PR campaign amid coronavirus? Tweet by Urvashi​ Rautela suggests so

OpIndia Staff -
While suspicions about PR campaign for Uddhav Thackeray were just about gaining wind, a tweet by actress and model Urvashi Rautela has given fuel to those speculations.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more
News Reports

As India fights Wuhan Coronavirus, here is a list of prominent Hindu Temples and religious leaders helping India through donations and welfare

OpIndia Staff -
In the wake of the Coronavirus crisis, numerous Hindu temples have come forward to contribute generously, both in terms of food and welfare, to help the country.
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat had planned a ‘fidayeen’ attack on India by spreading the deadly coronavirus: UP Shia Waqf Board chief Waseem Rizvi

OpIndia Staff -
Rizvi also said that there is a distinct possibility of radical Islamist Zakir Naik being involved in Tablighi Jamaat conspiracy to spread coronavirus in the country.
Read more
Opinions

Yes, Nandita Das, there are two Indias that exist – one where the labourers live and the other, from where your father was evicted

Editorial Desk -
About how the Coronavirus lockdown has impacted migrant labourers, Nandita Das said that there exists two Indias
Read more
News Reports

Islamists attack Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after he asks them to stay at home on Shab-e-Baraat

OpIndia Staff -
AAP Supremo took to social media to request Muslims to stay at home for Shab-e-Baraat, which is being celebrated on the intervening night of 8th and 9th April.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

218,267FansLike
278,371FollowersFollow
215,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com